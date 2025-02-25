If there is one company that has seen a turn of fortunes in recent times, it is none other than Snowflake AI, that is being spearheaded by Sridhar Ramaswamy, their chief executive. According to a Fortune report, conducting weekly ‘war room’ meetings with the team to strategize and build up on different ideas is the secret to the recent success tasted by the company, even though there were certain issues within the $43 billion over some time.

War-room meetings key to success?

Ever since Ramaswamy arrived at the helm of things at the AI company, Snowflake saw a sudden turn in fortunes and began winning back Wall Street’s confidence and gaining a top spot in the AI race. The chief executive is currently thanking these war room meetings and proper strategies as they key to this success that was witnessed after a long period of gloom.

What was the meeting aim?

According to the Fortune report, these war room arrangements included a cross-functional meeting that had engineers, product managers, marketing people, sales people, which gave it an all-purpose approach. Therefore, all thoughts around the company could be on the table at once, and the CEO could make some decisions on product pushing, planning and a lot of other things that were in the pipeline, as per Ramaswamy.

