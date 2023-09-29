I can’t express how angry I am at the vandalism of the tree at #SycamoreGap.

People have had their ashes scattered there. People have proposed there. I’ve picnicked there with my wife and kids. It’s part of our collective soul.

We must bring whoever did this to justice. pic.twitter.com/DLYcSj0tFE

— Mayor Jamie Driscoll (@MayorJD) September 28, 2023