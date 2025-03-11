Louisiana is hiring Houston associate head coach Quannas White as its next men’s basketball coach, sources told ESPN.

White is expected to remain with Houston through the end of the postseason, sources said. The Cougars won the Big 12 regular-season title and are a projected 1-seed in the NCAA tournament.

White has worked under Kelvin Sampson at Houston since 2017, after spending one season at Western Kentucky and two seasons at Tulane. He was also a longtime coach in the Louisiana Dynasty AAU program.

During his time with the Cougars, the program has gone to six NCAA tournaments, earning a 1-seed in each of the past two years and going to the Final Four in 2021. Since moving to the Big 12 in 2023, Houston is 34-4 in conference play.

White’s relationship with Sampson dates back to his time as a player under Sampson at Oklahoma in the early 2000s. He helped lead the Sooners to a 58-12 record in 2002 and 2003, going to the Final Four in 2002 and the Elite Eight in 2003.

He replaces longtime Louisiana head coach Bob Marlin, who was fired in December midway through his 15th season with the Ragin’ Cajuns.