A South Carolina man pleaded guilty to importing and selling sperm whale teeth and bones, a violation of federal wildlife laws, the Justice Department announced.

Lauren H. DeLoach, 69, of Saint Helena Island, admitted to importing sperm whale parts to South Carolina, including at least 30 shipments from Australia, Latvia, Norway, and Ukraine, between 2021 and 2024, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, District of South Carolina. Prosecutors said DeLoach instructed suppliers to label items as “plastic” to bypass U.S. customs detection and sold at least 85 items on eBay.

During a search warrant, authorities seized about $20,000 worth of sperm whale parts from DeLoach’s residence. DeLoach admitted to selling the teeth and bones from July 2022 to September 2024, prosecutors said.

Sperm whales, protected under the Endangered Species Act and other international agreements, are prized by poachers for their parts and sold in the illegal market. The Lacey Act and Marine Mammal Protection Act (MMPA) are enforced to protect vulnerable species, said Acting U.S. Attorney Brook B. Andrews for the District of South Carolina.

“Illegal wildlife trafficking is a multi-billion-dollar global business that endangers protected animals and fuels organized crime,” Andrews said in a statement. “We will continue to enforce the Lacey Act and the Marine Mammal Protection Act so vulnerable species like the sperm whale are not killed and sold for parts.”

DeLoach faces up to five years in prison and a $250,000 fine on the felony Lacey Act charge and a maximum one-year prison sentence for the misdemeanor MMPA violation. U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration Office of Law Enforcement investigated the case.

‘Commitment to bringing justice to those who exploit protected wildlife’

Nathan Williams, DeLoach’s lawyer, told USA TODAY that DeLoach “regrets his actions and that they are not representative of the otherwise productive life he has led” and looks “forward to getting this behind him.”

U.S. District Judge David C. Norton accepted DeLoach’s guilty plea and will sentence the South Carolina man after reviewing a sentencing report prepared by the U.S. Probation Office.

U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service Office of Law Enforcement Assistant Director Doug Ault said that whales are among the most vulnerable to illegal harvest fueled by commercial interests.

“The illicit trade in sperm whale teeth and ear bones contributes to the monetization of at-risk marine mammal populations that America protects through federal laws and international treaties,” Ault said. “As part of ‘Operation Raw Deal’ — a nationwide crackdown on the illegal trade in whale parts — this investigation demonstrates our commitment to bringing justice to those who exploit protected wildlife for profit.”

DeLoach’s case is the latest incident involving protected wildlife to make headlines.

In February 2025, California wildlife officials announced that three people were convicted and fined for the unlawful possession of protected and endangered animals. Their crimes were exposed after two people revealed to plain-clothes wildlife officers that they were smuggling an endangered sea turtle‘s skull on a flight.

“Wildlife trafficking is the fourth largest organized crime in the world, after drug trafficking, counterfeiting, and human trafficking,” according to the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.

This article by Krystal Nurse was first published by AOL on 11 April 2025. Lead Image: Heather Renee/Shutterstock.com.



