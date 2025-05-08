South Korea ’s Ganghwa County, whose closest point is just 1.8km (1.1 mile) from North Korea, is creating a noise map to help residents cope with blaring loudspeaker broadcasts from the North.

From now until November, county officials will be measuring noise levels at 82 locations near the inter-Korean border in three-day intervals to assess the reach of the broadcasts and use the data to help the estimated 22,000 residents living nearby.

“The noise map will show detailed levels and frequencies based on key factors such as the time, volume and direction of the sound,” the county said, according to The Korea Times newspaper.

North Korea has been broadcasting sinister noises almost every day from loudspeakers along the border since July, when tensions between the two neighbours intensified.

A visit by Agence France-Presse in November detailed sounds of dying screams on the battlefield, gunfire and bombs exploding, as well as chilling music sent out through the speakers close to midnight.

The noises were a new take on North Korea’s propaganda broadcasts, villager Ahn Hyo-cheol, 66, told the reporters.