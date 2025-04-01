A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket is preparing to deliver the latest 27 Starlink V2 Mini satellites into low Earth orbit. The mission, dubbed Starlink 11-13, will be the 25th Starlink flight of the year.

Liftoff from Space Launch Complex 4 East at Vandenberg Space Force Base is set for 4:39 p.m. PDT (7:39 p.m. EDT, 2339 UTC).

Spaceflight Now will have live coverage beginning about 30 minutes prior to liftoff.

﻿

The Falcon 9 first stage booster supporting this mission, tail number B1088 in the SpaceX fleet, will launch for a fifth time. It previously supported the launches of NASA’s SPHEREx and PUNCH rideshare mission, NROL-57, NROL-126 and the Transporter-12 smallsat rideshare flight.

A little more than eight minutes after liftoff, B1088 will target a landing on the droneship, ‘Of Course I Still Love You,’ which is positioned in the Pacific Ocean. If successful, this will be the 123rd booster landing on OCISLY and the 426th booster landing to date.