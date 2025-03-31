Sporting Kansas City has mutually agreed to part ways with manager Peter Vermes, the Major League Soccer club announced Monday, with Kerry Zavagnin being appointed as interim head coach effective immediately.

During his 16-year tenure with the club, Vermes led SKC to four major championships and 11 playoff appearances, eight of them consecutively between 2011 and 2018.

“It would be hard to list all of the people I want to thank after 20 seasons in managerial positions at Sporting Kansas City,” Vermes said.

“I am thankful to everyone, especially ownership for giving me the opportunity of being a steward of this club for the past two decades. I wish the club nothing but the best in the future.”

Peter Vermes became the head coach of Sporting Kansas City in 2009. Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images

Vermes became Sporting’s technical director in November 2006 and assumed head coaching duties in 2009.

Inducted into the National Soccer Hall of Fame in 2013, Vermes coached 609 matches for Sporting in all competitions.

In the MLS alone, he ranks third on the all-time chart with 203 regular season wins and ends his spell at the club as the longest-serving head coach in the history of professional sports in Kansas City.