



ECONOMYNEXT – Sri Lanka’s rupee closed at 295.55/90 to the US dollar in the spot market Monday, broadly flat from Friday’s close of 295.65/90, dealers said, while bond yields were slightly up.

A bond maturing on 15.12.2026 closed at 8.75/80 percent, up from 8.60/75 percent.

A bond maturing on 15.09.2027 closed flat at 9.40/45 percent.

A bond maturing on 01.05.2028 closed at 10.10/15 percent.

A bond maturing on 15.09.2029 closed at 10.76/80 percent, from 10.75/80 percent.

A bond maturing on 15.10.2030 closed at 11.13/16 percent, down from 11.13/17 percent.

The central bank announced a Rs140,000 million Treasury bill issue on Tuesday and a Rs27,500 million Treasury bond issue on Thursday. (Colombo/Feb24/2025)