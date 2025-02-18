Please note that we are not authorised to provide any investment advice. The content on this page is for information purposes only.

Spotware, a top technology company and the team behind the cTrader platform, shared news about its new work with Hoorah. Hoorah is a trading group that helps people trade in a fun and easy way. The company said this step was important because Hoorah now uses cTrader to give traders better tools, more choices, and a smooth trading setup.

Hoorah explained that it wants traders to enjoy trading and have more chances to win. This idea fits well with Spotware’s focus on helping traders for the long run. Spotware said cTrader brings safe trading, a design that is easy to use, and advanced tools that work well on mobile and other devices.

Hoorah Teams Up With cTrader To Give Traders More Freedom And Better Tools

Hoorah also shared that it has a new way of working, where traders can try challenges as many times as they want. It also lets them grow their accounts up to $1,000,000. The company said traders will now have access to cTrader, which is known for working fast, having great charts, and letting users change settings to fit their needs.

A Hoorah leader mentioned that the company wants trading to feel exciting and rewarding. He shared that their idea of trading with a funded account should be simple. He explained that picking cTrader was an easy choice because it is both detailed and simple to use on computers and mobile devices.

Spotware explained that cTrader is perfect for companies like Hoorah because it gives traders a high-level experience. The company shared that cTrader is trusted worldwide and has tools that help keep trading safe.

Spotware mentioned that cTrader works on Mac, desktop, Android, iOS, and web, supporting many languages. It also said the system is built to work fast and never go offline.

Spotware also explained that cTrader was the first platform to focus fully on fair and open trading. It shared that the system keeps improving and lets people add their own apps to make trading even better. The company noted that cTrader’s simple design helps both new and experienced traders.

Hoorah And Spotware Team Up To Offer Smarter And Fairer Trading

Spotware pointed out that traders can build their own tools using cTrader’s Open API, helping them set up the platform in ways that fit their needs.

The company also shared that cTrader is free to use and focuses on giving traders strong and flexible ways to trade. It explained that working with Hoorah shows its promise to keep improving trading for people everywhere.

A Spotware leader welcomed Hoorah and said the company was happy to add it to its growing list of trading firms using cTrader. He explained that this partnership helps traders find safe, fair, and clear trading. He shared that both companies are working to set new goals in trading and help traders do their best.

Hoorah shared that it does more than just give people a platform. The company said it also offers help, learning tools, and rewards for those who trade with them.

It explained that its Partner Program gives rewards to those who support the trading group. The company said this helps bring traders and partners together in a strong and helpful space.

Hoorah explained that its goal is to make trading open to everyone. The company shared that it lets people start small, test their skills, and grow without risk. It pointed out that cTrader makes this goal even stronger by giving traders a smart and helpful system for success.