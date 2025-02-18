ECONOMYNEXT – Meal preparation using ‘dirty fuels’ such as firewood, which is common in Sri Lanka, are making women more prone to health issues, a United Nations Development program (UNDP) report shows.

“Right now, a woman is risking her health through the simple act of preparing a meal,” UNDP says in its report on clean cooking ‘No time to waste: Pathways to deliver clean cooking for all‘.

“The energy transition is happening. The renewable revolution is accelerating. Yet, access to clean cooking is

barely progressing. This is an energy issue, a climate issue, and a gender and human rights issue.”

The lack of access to affordable, reliable and sustainable energy for clean cooking has a global health impact.

“From a climate and health standpoint, the inefficient combustion of dirty fuels is a leading cause of household air pollution, resulting in an estimated 3.2 million deaths in 2020,” the UNDP report stated.

In Sri Lanka many households use firewood and kerosene when cooking on a traditional stove.

“Furthermore, fuel stacking — where households use a mix of stoves and fuels to meet their cooking needs — is a common practice and illustrates the non-linear nature of the transition to clean cooking, especially in countries where traditional fuel use remains widespread.”

Fuel stacking can slow the transition to cleaner and more energy-efficient solutions, often perpetuated by a range of technological and societal factors, UNDP said.

“For instance, load shedding — scheduled power outages used to manage electricity demand — disrupts access in many countries, resulting in households turning to traditional sources as back-up.

“Cultural preferences to cook specific meals using different appliances may also play a role.

“These challenges highlight the complex institutional, technological and societal dimensions of clean cooking transitions, emphasizing the need for interventions that address all these factors comprehensively.”

The estimated cost of inaction on clean cooking has been recorded to be 2.4 trillion US dollars on health, gender inequality and climate.

Evidence shows that replacing wood- and charcoal-burning stoves with cleaner alternatives could prevent at least 463,000 deaths and $66 billion in healthcare costs yearly, UNDP said.

Firewood usage not only contributes to deforestation but also creates vulnerabilities in girls and women in the act of collecting it, UNDP pointed out.

“Women and girls invest five hours a day on average in these activities. Globally, this time commitment adds up to an estimated $800 billion in forfeited education or livelihood opportunities.” (Colombo/Feb18/2025)



