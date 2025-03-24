ECONOMYNEXT – Sri Lankans are consuming more sugar than the prescribed amount leading to tooth decay in the population, with only 50 percent brushing teeth twice a day, the country’s Dental Association has said.

“In our country sugar intake is very high, a person eats about 34kg of sugar a year, when the World Health Organization recommends 10kg a year,” consultant dental surgeon Nilantha Ratnayake, Assistant Secretary of the Sri Lanka Dental Association told reporters.

Lowering sugar consumption would benefit Sri Lankans’ oral health and overall physical health, Ratnayake said ahead of World Oral Health Day.

Higher levels of sugar consumption is a leading cause of tooth decay and cavities.

A lack of good oral hygiene practices have increased cavities, he said, adding that it was important to use a fluoride based toothpaste.

“About 25% of Sri Lankans are not using a toothpaste with fluoride content. We plan to recommend a proper fluoride based toothpaste,” Ratnayake said.

50 percent of Sri Lanka’s population does not brush their teeth twice a day, he said.

Cutting sugary products and switching to alternative sugars such as honey and fruits can lower the risk of cavities and poor physical health, he said. (Colombo/Mar24/2025)



Continue Reading