ECONOMYNEXT – Top American universities will be on a road show across key cities initiative backed by the US-Sri Lanka Fulbright Commission, the United States embassy in Colombo said.

Students seeking admission in undergraduate, post-graduate, and doctorate programs can meet representatives from 9 accredited universities and colleges from across the United States, the US Embassy in Sri Lanka said.

“Come study in the United States where top talent and innovators are cultivated, and our universities drive discovery,” US Ambassador to Sri Lanka Julie Chung said.

There was a 10 percent increase in the number of Sri Lankan students enrolled in US colleges and universities for the 2023-2024 academic year, Chung said, “and we look forward to seeing even more growth in the future”.

“We are delighted to welcome these top US universities to Sri Lanka. Their representatives will connect directly with students and encourage them to explore further study opportunities in the USA which strengthens our binational collaboration and shared commitment to higher education,” Dr Patrick McNamara, Executive Director of the US-Sri Lanka Fulbright Commission said.

Discussions with US universities and the EducationUSA adviser will provide valuable resources, covering academic programs, admission procedures, scholarships, and financial aid, the embassy said.

“These sessions aim to help students make informed decisions about US higher education and offer a deeper understanding of studying and living in the United States.”

Schedule of EducationUSA 2025 fairs:

Thursday, March 20 – Colombo

The Kingsbury Hotel, Winchester Room

1 pm to 4 pm

Friday, March 21 – Galle

Radisson Blu Hotel

2 pm to 4.30 pm

Saturday, March 22 – Matara

University of Ruhuna

10 am to 1 pm

Representatives from Fullerton College, George Mason University, The George Washington University, Quinnipiac University, University of New Haven, University of Wisconsin-Stout, Wichita State University, Wesleyan College, and Worcester Polytechnic Institute will be in attendance.

There is no participation fee, but registration is required. For more details and for registration, please visit: bit.ly/EducationUSARoadshow2025. (Colombo/Mar14/2025)



