ECONOMYNEXT – Sri Lanka’s tourist arrivals grew 14.7 percent in the first 16 days of March 2015 to 120,750, while year to date arrivals were up 15.4 percent to 613,728, data from the state statistics office show.

Indian tourists lead arrivals up to March 15, with 19,317 or 16 percent, followed by the Russian Federation at 16,562 contributing 13.7 percent.

UK arrivals were 10,866 or 9 percent. Arrivals from France were 9,031.

Chinese arrivals were 6,260 contributing 5.2 percent.

Sri Lanka’s Western European winter season starts to fall off after March.

So far this year, India was the top source market with 98,420 visitors, Russian Federation 80,953 and UK 58,124. (Colombo/Mar25/2025)



