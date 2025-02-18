



ECONOMYNEXT – Final negotiations to restructure the debt of Srilankan Airlines is under way, Deputy Minister of Finance and Planning Harshana Suriyapperuma said.

“Currently the SriLankan Airlines final debt negotiation is underway with the identified parties,” Minister Suriyapperuma told parliament Tuesday.

“Once it is finalized we expect the rating assigned to Sri Lanka will be further improved.”

SriLankan borrowed from capital markets through a bond which there was a sovereign guarantee.

SriLankan stopped paying interest on the security after Sri Lanka defaulted on foreign debt. (Colombo/Feb18/2025)