Ottawa | Traditional, unceded territory of the Algonquin Anishinaabeg People – A new greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions analysis from the Government of Canada delivers a clear message: climate action is paying off. Over the last decade, emissions intensity has dropped by 34 per cent, methane pollution has fallen by a third, and our electricity grid is getting cleaner – all the while, the economy has grown – proving that smart climate policies can drive real results.

While the progress over the last decade should be applauded, there is still a long way to go. The oil and gas industry, which accounts for nearly a third of Canada’s GHG emissions, remains the largest source of pollution in the country. Increases in emissions from oil and gas production are offsetting gains made in most other sectors of the economy. It’s clear that Canada needs strong rules to cap and cut pollution from the oil and gas industry to ensure they do their fair share.

Oil and gas companies have shown us that they are unwilling to reduce their own emissions without regulatory enforcement. Yet, some Canadian politicians want to take a page directly from Trump’s playbook and roll back key climate policies.

Canadians across the country are worried about their futures in these uncertain times. We need leaders who will work towards building a stable future, not keeping us locked into an outdated fossil fuel industry.

Now is the time to double down on climate action and economic security by increasing investments in renewable energy, accelerating emissions reductions and ensuring oil and gas companies are doing their fair share. We’ve come too far to turn back now.

