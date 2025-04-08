Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you’ll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

In the dynamic realm of business, efficiently capturing and organizing information is paramount. My Notes AI emerges as a transformative tool, offering advanced transcription and summarization features tailored for professionals. This AI-powered application seamlessly integrates with iPhone, iPad, and Mac devices so that users can manage their notes effortlessly across platforms.

My Notes AI provides unlimited transcriptions, allowing users to record live sessions or upload audio files without constraints. This means that every detail from meetings, lectures, or brainstorming sessions is accurately documented.

For Mac users, the app offers direct recording capabilities from platforms like Zoom, Google Meet, and Microsoft Teams, streamlining the note-taking process without the need for additional software. It’s a game changer for streamlining workdays.

Beyond transcription, My Notes AI excels in summarization. The application can distill lengthy transcriptions into concise, actionable insights within seconds, facilitating quick reviews and decision-making. Organizational features are robust, with customizable folders that enable the categorization of notes by topics, dates, or projects, allowing for easy retrieval when needed.

Sharing and exporting notes is straightforward, creating seamless collaboration with colleagues or classmates. The user-friendly interface ensures that even those less tech-savvy can navigate and utilize the app’s features effectively.

Plus, My Notes AI supports multiple languages, including English, Spanish, French, German, Japanese, and Chinese, catering to a diverse user base and those needing multi-lingual support.

This lifetime access deal eliminates recurring subscription fees, providing users with continuous access to all premium features and future updates. This tool is only available to Apple users.

Why this deal is worth it

Investing in My Notes AI at this discounted rate offers exceptional value. The combination of unlimited transcription, advanced summarization, and organizational tools can significantly enhance productivity so that no critical information is overlooked. With lifetime access, users benefit from ongoing updates and support, making it a cost-effective solution for professionals and students aiming to optimize their note-taking processes.

For a limited time, My Notes AI is available for a one-time fee of $39.99, significantly reduced from its regular price of $299.

My Notes AI Pro Plan: Lifetime Subscription – AI Note Transcriber & Summarizer – $39.99

Get It Here

StackSocial prices subject to change.