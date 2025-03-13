More systematic waste prevention strategies are needed to achieve regional and national sustainability goals in Scandinavia, according to a new report. It outlines practical measures to strengthen the circular economy in the Nordics, with a particular focus on waste prevention and reuse.

The Nordic Council of Ministers engaged sustainability specialist Sweco to provide recommendations on accelerating waste prevention across the region. The project, which centres on municipal waste, was conducted by a team of Sweco experts from Finland, Sweden, Denmark and Norway.

“The report’s main takeaway is that while waste prevention is a priority in the Nordic countries, a clear need exists for systematic, robust measures to turn these policies into tangible outcomes,” said Thomas Hietto, Business Area President of Sweco Finland.

The report draws on international best practices and evaluates a range of effective economic instruments that could be adopted by the Nordic countries, such as targeted fees on fast fashion, VAT reductions for second-hand trade and repair services, and R&D funding for innovative circular business models.

Hietto said the report “provides critical insights on how the Nordic countries can advance their waste management systems from traditional recycling to a fully integrated circular economy. This approach addresses the entire product value chain and makes it easier for citizens to make sustainable choices”.

The report is found here. In the report, Sweco concludes that: