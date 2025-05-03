Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you’ll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Expanding into new markets demands more than a great product or service. It requires clear communication with customers partners and employees around the globe.

Business owners often face tight schedules and limited budgets when it comes to language training yet mastering a second or third language can unlock new revenue streams, streamline negotiations, and strengthen relationships with international clients.

Qlango transforms language learning into a game designed to keep you engaged and progressing. The app supports more than 50 languages from Spanish and French to Mandarin and Arabic and encourages you to think only in your target language. A built-in hint system guides you when you feel stuck so you maintain momentum instead of abandoning your studies at the first roadblock. This is also one of the most budget-friendly language-learning platforms, just $34.97 (reg. $119.99) for a lifetime subscription).

Learn 56 languages in one app

Science backs up Qlango’s approach that uses spaced repetition to reinforce each new word at optimal intervals boosting retention without overwhelming you. You’ll work through 6,679 essential words, each paired with example sentences that demonstrate real-world usage in business settings. Over time, the app intelligently surfaces words you struggle with most so you spend less time on familiar vocabulary and more time on high-impact terms.

Learners progress through six difficulty levels so you can begin at a comfortable starting point and advance at your own pace. Smart recommendations help busy executives identify which chapters or modules align with specific goals such as preparing for a client presentation or drafting an international contract. This level of personalization means every minute you invest directly supports your business objectives.

Qlango also offers flexible access on both mobile and desktop platforms so you can practice during coffee breaks commute times or between meetings.

During this limited-time sale, it’s only $34.97 to get a Qlango Language Learning Lifetime Subscription.

Sale ends June 1 at 11:59 p.m. PT.

