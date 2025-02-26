The crash of a military aircraft in a residential area of Sudan’s capital killed at least 46 people, regional officials said on Wednesday, adding to the devastation of a city already wrecked by nearly three years of civil war.

It was one of the deadliest plane crashes in Sudan’s recent history, according to data from the International Civil Aviation Organization, a United Nations agency. The state government in Khartoum, the capital, said in a statement that the dead included passengers on the plane and residents on the ground.

The Sudanese military said in a statement that the plane, an Antonov cargo aircraft, had crashed Tuesday evening while taking off from the Wadi Seidna air base just outside Khartoum. It did not identify the cause of the crash or provide details about the passengers who were killed.

The crash also injured at least 10 people in one city block in Al-Thawra, a residential neighborhood not far from the air base, the state government said. Two young children were among the injured, the state health ministry said.