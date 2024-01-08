Members of the Pearson Hardman law firm reunited at the 2024 Golden Globes Awards .

Patrick Adams dished about a potential “Suits” spinoff on Sunday’s red carpet.

“We found out about — well, it’s not a revival — but a ‘Suits’ spinoff. I think it’s all in early stages. But what did they say? It’s a show in the ‘Suits’ universe. Like a ‘Suits L.A.,’” Adams shared before the ceremony.

“Anyway, our fearless show-runner Aaron’s working on that. And if we got the phone call, if I got the phone call, I’m ready to suit up again. I love the show, I love the character. And I loved working with all these people.”

Although Adams claimed producers “didn’t tell us anything” about the potential new series, he said it would be a “completely separate world within the ‘Suits’ world.”

(Left to right) Patrick J. Adams, Gina Torres, Sarah Rafferty, and Gabriel Macht pose in the press room during the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards. WireImage,

When asked whether or not they think Meghan Markle, their co-star-turned-estranged royal member, would ever rejoin the series, Adams said, “Sure. Mike and Rachel in Seattle. They gotta come down to L.A., they gotta fix some stuff,” he said of his and Markle’s character.

“She’s pretty popular right now,” he added of her. “Did you hear about Meghan? I’ll tell you later,” he joked.

Other “Suits” cast members Sarah Rafferty and Gina Torres joined Adams and Gabriel Macht during the ceremony to present an award.

Patrick J. Adams and Gabriel Delmotte present at the 2024 Golden Globes. Golden Globes 2024 via Getty Images

The series aired from 2011 until 2019 on USA Network and also starred Rick Hoffman, Abigail Spencer, and Dulé Hill.

“Suits” experienced a major resurgence on Netflix when it was added to the streamer in June, and reached a record-breaking viewership number at the time.

Markle, 42, famously appeared as paralegal Rachel Zane for seven seasons, from 2011 until mid-2018.

Markle left the show in 2018 before her marriage to Prince Harry. ©USA Networks/Courtesy Everett Collectio / Everett Collection

However, she left the show and retired from acting in 2018 to marry her husband, Prince Harry.

The series followed the lives of lawyers working together in the Big Apple.

A spinoff titled “Pearson” aired in 2019 and only lasted one season on the network.

Adams and mach took the stage at the 2024 Golden Globes Sunday. Nigel Parry/USA Network

In October 2023, it was announced that the “Suits” universe is reportedly expanding. Showrunner Aaron Korsh is partnering with NBCUniversal for the untitled series, which will not be a reboot or a spinoff of the original series.

Some members of the “Suits” cast are set to reconnect once again at the ATX TV Festival later this year to celebrate the five-year anniversary of the finale.

The panel will include a conversation with creator and showrunner Aaron Korsh, alongside Rafferty, Adams and Hill.

Macht starred as Harvey Spector on the legal drama. Shane Mahood/USA Network

The foursome will head to Austin, Texas, from May 30 to June 2 for the event.

Markle and Harry have a strong relationship with Netflix, having signed a $100 million agreement in 2021 to create shows and other content.

The pair dropped their bombshell docuseries “Harry & Meghan” on the streaming service in 2022, where it amassed 81.6 million hours watched.

When walking the red carpet at Variety’s Power of Women event in Los Angeles late last year, the Duchess of Sussex touched up her old show’s newfound popularity.

“Isn’t that wild?” she gushed to Variety. “It was great to work on, such a great cast and crew. We had a really fun time. I was on it for seven seasons, so quite a bit.”

“But it’s hard to find a show you can binge-watch that many episodes of these days, so that could have something to do with it. But good shows are everlasting,” she said.

Many “Suits” co-stars attended Markle’s wedding, including Adams, Torres, Spencer and Hoffman.

Patrick J. Adams as Michael Ross and Meghan Markle as Rachel Zane. NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

Adams also posted a throwback video of Markle dancing up a storm during a cast party back in 2012.

Adams shared the clip to his Instagram Stories highlights reel in September where the then-future royal was grooving to the track “Heads High” by Mr. Vegas at an undisclosed bar.

Just before posting the clip, Adams hilariously changed his Instagram bio to read: “The guy from that show you’re watching on that app because that girl married that prince.”