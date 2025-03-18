Ancient pyramids in modern-day Sudan Martchan/Shutterstock

Archaeologists have long assumed that ancient Egyptian pyramids were reserved for the richest members of society – but an analysis of burials at a site called Tombos suggests low-status workers could merit a place in pyramid tombs too.

Tombos, an archaeological site in northern Sudan, came under ancient Egyptian control about 3500 years ago when the famous civilisation was at its most powerful. By this time, Egyptian royalty no longer favoured pyramid burials. But Egyptian nobles were still keen on them,…