



The Assad regime has gone.

After 14 years of war, and 54 years of one family’s rule, Syria is now stepping into a new period of its history.

Led by the transitional government of Hay’at Tahrir al-Sham, Syria will now have to build a new state and hopefully create a path to a new constitution and free and fair elections.

Joining us to help us explain the problems facing this new Syria, we speak with Joseph Daher (@JosephDaher19), Syrian academic and expert on the political economy of the Middle East and Syria, and author of the book Syria after the Uprisings:The Political Economy of State Resilience.

Also, Natasha Hall (@NatashaHallDC), a senior fellow with the Middle East program at the Center for Strategic International Studies (@CSISMidEast).

And to help us understand the economic problems in the country, we speak with Jihad Yazigi (@jihadyazigi), economist and editor-in-chief of economics publication The Syria Report (@TheSyriaReport).

This podcast is written and produced by Hugo Goodridge (@hugogoodridge).

Theme music by Omar al-Fil with additional music from Audio Network.

To get in touch with the producers, follow then tweet us at @TNAPodcasts or email podcast@newarab.com