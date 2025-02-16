Several high-ranking officials of the Taliban-led interim Afghan government, including Abdul Latif Nazari, deputy minister of economy, may visit Japan as early as Sunday, it has been learned.

It is believed to be the first visit to Japan by a senior official of the interim administration since it took power in 2021. The Japanese government has not recognized the interim government.

According to Japanese government sources, the Nippon Foundation, a public interest incorporated foundation in Tokyo, invited the Taliban officials to Japan. While the detailed schedule is unknown, the Taliban officials are expected to have talks with Japanese government officials, possibly discussing measures to support Afghanistan, which is in a difficult economic situation.

Nazari said on X on Saturday that he would go to Japan, noting that the Taliban-led administration is seeking dignified engagement with the world in order to be a prosperous and active member of the international community.

The interim government has hammered out measures to suppress women based on its extreme interpretation of Islamic law. No country has yet recognized it as a legitimate government of Afghanistan due to concerns over human rights abuses.