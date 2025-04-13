Tamil New Year 2025 Date & Time

Puthandu, or Tamil New Year, marks the first day of the Tamil solar calendar and is a significant occasion for Tamils worldwide. It symbolizes new beginnings, the launch of fresh ventures, and cherished moments with family while embracing cultural traditions. The festival is celebrated with great enthusiasm in Tamil Nadu, as well as in countries like Malaysia, Singapore, and Sri Lanka.

As per Drik Panchang, Puthandu will be observed on April 14 in India, with the Sankranti moment occurring at 3:30 am.

Tamil New Year 2025 significance

The day symbolizes the beginning of a new cycle marked by growth, prosperity, and hope. It is considered an auspicious occasion to embark on new endeavours, set personal goals, and cherish moments with family. During these celebrations, Tamilians offer prayers and seek blessings for a year filled with peace, joy, and abundance.

Tamil New Year 2025 celebrations

According to Drik Panchang, in Tamil Nadu, if Sankranthi occurs between sunrise and sunset, the new year begins on the same day. However, if it takes place after sunset, the new year is observed the following day. It also mentions that Dan-Punya rituals for Mesha Sankranthi should be performed only after taking into account the precise timing of the Sankranthi moment.

Tamil New Year 2025 history

Puthandu traces its roots back to the Sangam period, a notable era in Tamil history that spanned from approximately 300 BCE to 300 CE. It is believed that ancient Tamils celebrated this festival to mark the beginning of the agricultural season, which coincides with the month of Chithirai—a time traditionally linked with crop harvesting.

Rituals

In preparation for Puthandu, women adorn the entrances of their homes with intricate Kolam designs to invite happiness and prosperity. Either on the eve or the day of the festival, families arrange a special tray filled with auspicious items such as fruits and flowers. It is also customary for many to take a special herbal bath, with women traditionally using turmeric. On Puthandu, people dress in new clothes, exchange greetings by saying “Puthandu Vazthukal,” and seek blessings from elders to mark the beginning of a joyful and prosperous new year.

A traditional highlight of the Puthandu feast is “maanga pachadi,” a unique dish made with raw mango, jaggery, sambar powder, and betel leaves, representing the different flavors of life. The festive meal typically also includes vadai, sambar, rice, payasam, papad, vegetable curry, and freshly made mango pickle. On this auspicious day, families visit temples to offer prayers to their Kul Devi or Kul Devta, and elders bless the younger members by presenting them with gifts.