America’s favorite new couple again hit the town for a romantic evening in New York City.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce were all smiles as they were spotted holding hands while exiting The Waverly Inn in the West Village on Sunday night.

Sporting a trendy floral top and black mini skirt, the “Love Story” singer donned a pair of black platform high-heel boots and wore her blonde hair braided tightly in stylish space buns.

Kelce opted for a matching beige denim jacket and pants set paired with a black shirt and white Nikes.

The pair had plenty to celebrate following their surprise appearance on “Saturday Night Live” a day earlier and the success of Swift’s concert film — estimated to have brought in astronomical numbers at the box office.

“Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour” raked in close to $96 million at the box office in the United States and Canada, movie theater chain AMC said Sunday — making it the highest-grossing concert film for an opening weekend.

The duo was caught leaving the The Waverly Inn in the West Village. BlayzenPhotos / BACKGRID

Kelce was beaming as the pair held hands while exiting the hotel. BeautifulSignatureIG / SplashNews.com

The biggest domestic concert films prior to Swit’s were 2011’s “Justin Bieber: Never Say Never,” which finished with total earnings of $73 million, and 2009’s “Michael Jackson’s This Is It,” cashing in with $72 million box office sales, according to IMDb.

The runners-up at the box office by a long shot this weekend were the “Exorcist: Believer,” with estimated ticket sales of $11 million, and the family-friendly animation “Paw Patrol: The Mighty Movie,” racking in a mere $7 million.

Kelce spent Sunday afternoon at MetLife stadium watching his brother, Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce, and his team fall short of a victory over the New York Jets.

The couple was seen together following Swift’s concert movie racking in a staggering amount at the box office over the weekend. BeautifulSignatureIG / SplashNews.com

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end was photographed leaving the “Cruel Summer” singer’s NYC apartment solo on Sunday, decked out in a green tracksuit with white Nike sneakers, black shades, and a backward baseball cap as he hopped into a black SUV outside the songstress’ luxe pad.

Despite being a well-known Eagles fan from Pennsylvania, Swift did not attend the game with her new beau.

The duo seems to be playing into the world’s interest with their blossoming relationship since both attended “SNL” on Saturday night, with Kelce even featured in a skit poking fun at the NFL and Swiftys’ obsession with their romance.

The athlete appeared in a sketch based on a parody of “Fox NFL Sunday,” where the crew eagerly discussed hoping to see Swift make an appearance at a game over football.

Kenan Thompson appeared as Curt Menefee, James Austin Johnson as Jimmy Johnson, Devon Walker as Michael Strahan, Mikey Day as Howie Long, and Molly Kearney was Terry Bradshaw.

Kelce was photographed leaving Taylor Swift’s NYC apartment Sunday after their PDA-packed date night. Gregory P. Mango

Following a back-and-forth between the parody analysts, Menefee refers to “Bad Blood,” causing his co-anchors to break into the iconic Swift song.

“You know what, I’m done. When we get back, we’re going to speak to someone who actually wants to talk football,” said Thompson-as-Menefee.

The “SNL” crowd then released a thunderstorm of cheers as Kelce appeared holding a microphone.

“Yes, please!” Kelce yelled.

The “Anti-Hero” singer also graced the audience with her presence on camera by introducing the show’s musical guest, Ice Spice.