Taylor Swift was spotted at MetLife Stadium on Sunday to cheer on her new lover and Kansas City Chiefs tight end, Travis Kelce, ahead of the anticipated battle against the New York Jets in New Jersey.

The Bad Blood hitmaker, 33 – who was spotted on a girls night out ahead of the big game – brought along her A-list entourage to help support her new beau, also 33, including Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds and Sophie Turner.

The Grammy winner sent the internet into a frenzy earlier last week when she was seen supporting the professional NFL star during the team’s game against the Chicago Bears in Kansas City.

The pair were later seen exiting the Chiefs locker room side-by-side, and got to know each other during a private dinner date at Prime Social Rooftop located in Kansas City.

Most recently, Kelce was spotted arriving back to his New Jersey hotel on Sunday in Taylor’s Range Rover after reportedly spending the night at her Manhattan apartment – further fueling their romance speculation.

Swift was seen sporting a pair of denim bottoms that contained sparkling, rhinestone embellishments and tucked in a long-sleeved, plain black shirt into the waist of the shorts.

She layered the look with a black, leather jacket for an edgy flare and to stay warm in the cooler temperatures.

The Cruel Summer songstress was seen making her way through the stadium ahead of the game and was joined by Blake Lively and her husband, Ryan Reynolds.

Sabrina Carpenter – who is slated to open for Taylor in upcoming international Eras Tour dates – was also seen joining in on the fun, while Hugh Jackman was also spotted amongst the star-studded entourage following his shock split from Deborra-Lee Furness.

Sophie Turner – who recently announced her divorce from husband Joe Jonas – was also seen standing next to Swift shortly after the game kicked off on Sunday.

Others that stopped by the game to cheer on the Chiefs included Swift’s brother Austin Swift, Queer Eye star Antoni Porowski, filmmaker Shawn Levy, Blake Lively’s sister and actress, Robyn Lively, and Taylor’s backup dancer, Melanie Nyema.

Shawn notably is the director and producer of Deadpool 3, which also stars Reynolds as well as Jackman. Her brother, Austin, was accompanied by his girlfriend, Sydney Ness, in the VIP box.

The singer caught up with Brittany Mahomes who also was part of the group. She is notably the wife of Chiefs quarterback, Patrick Mahomes.

The group was seen holding animated conversations with each other, and at one point, Taylor held up a cup high in the air as she excitedly got into the game.

The performer was previously seen supporting Kelce at the Chiefs vs. Bears game last weekend – which resulted in a win for the Kansas City-based team.

She sent not just Swifties into a frenzy, but also NFL fans when the hitmaker stood closely next to Travis’ mother, Donna, in a VIP suite at Arrowhead Stadium.

After the game, the singer and sports star were spotted leaving the Chiefs locker room together, and enjoyed a private dinner date at Prime Social Rooftop located in Kansas City.

The NFL pro reportedly ‘bought out the restaurant for his family and team,’ per Entertainment Tonight, and the group stayed out until 2am. Both Taylor and Travis were also spotted driving in his vintage convertible in the city.

While at the eatery, Taylor was seen affectionately wrapping her arm around Kelce as they had the chance to spend time together in photos obtained by TMZ.

Shortly before last week’s game, in a video obtained by DailyMail.com, Taylor was seen joining Kelce’s friends and family at his $1 million Kansas City home before heading to the stadium together in a party bus.

A source told DailyMail.com, ‘Travis wasn’t at his house, but it was filled with his friends and family. He has a personal chef and several friends from high school and college who use his place as a crash pad whenever they are in town.’

For extra security for Swift, two police cars were positioned on the street before she headed out with his family and friends.

Since then, both the Blank Space singer and the NFL star have remained in the headlines as their romance continues to heart up.

On Saturday, Swift was seen enjoying a girls night out with her A-list pals Blake Lively, Sophie Turner, with Patrick Mahomes’ wife, Brittany, also joining the fun ahead of the big Chiefs vs. Jets game.

And on Sunday, Travis was seen returning to the the Envue Hotel in Weehawken, New Jersey ahead of the game on Sunday in the early afternoon hours.

The NFL star was spotted arriving in Swift’s Range Rover after it is believed he spent the night at the singer’s apartment located in the Big Apple.

He could be seen keeping it casual as she sported a black T-shirt as well as a black cap placed on top his head as he entered a small side entrance.

Back in July, the Chiefs star first expressed his interest for Swift on his podcast that he hosts with brother, Jason, called New Heights With Jason and Travis Kelce.

He opened up about attending her Eras Tour concert in Kansas City and stated, ‘If you’re up on Taylor Swift concerts, there are friendship bracelets, and I received a bunch of them being there, but I wanted to give Taylor Swift one with my number on it.’

However, he wasn’t able to do so, admitting, ‘I was a little butthurt that I didn’t get to hand her one of the bracelets I made for her. She doesn’t meet anybody — or at least she didn’t want to meet me. So, I took it personal.’

Earlier last week, Travis addressed romance rumors that had begun circulating between him and Swift during an interview on The Pat McAfee Show.

The host brought up the speculation that was ‘being talked about by the whole entire world right now.’

The professional NFL star admitted to McAfee, ‘It’s life, baby. I threw it out there, I threw the ball in her court’ as he revealed he invited her to attend a game.

A source told DailyMail.com last week, ‘Travis and Taylor are talking and Travis is absolutely interested.’

‘He has shot his shot and would love to take Taylor on a date and see where they can go in the relationship department.’

The insider added, ‘The one problem that they have now is that their schedules are so all over the place that it is difficult to get together without being seen and everything else that comes from being the celebrities that they are.’

‘It isn’t organic to Travis and his liking, but he certainly likes the rumors, because he actually would love to date Taylor if she would give him a chance.’

In another update in the Taylor and Travis romance, the pair are reportedly making plans for Halloween.

Heidi Klum has revealed she would ‘love’ for new couple Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce to attend her famous Halloween party – as insiders told DailyMail.com that the budding couple have already started making plans for a coordinated costume.

The supermodel, 50, is famed for going all out for the annual bash and she would love to have the pair as her guest of honor – stating that they could even turn up without an official invitation.

‘I would love to invite them,’ the American’s Got Talent judge exclusively told DailyMail.com at the reality show finale this week.

She then added that the couple were free to turn up unannounced on the night as she continued: ‘If they would just show up, I’m sure no one at the door will turn them away. Unless the costume is so strong that no one recognizes them, like mine.’

Indeed, the pair could take inspiration from the model’s previous outlandish costumes if they don’t want to be recognized – after she stunned the world by dressing up a earthworm last year.

Heidi previously admitted to DailyMail.com that her team had begged her not to stick with the ‘crazy’ idea, while she teased that her upcoming look will be ‘extra.’

Meanwhile, DailyMail.com has learned that the duo have indeed been discussing plans to hang out together during the spooky holiday, and are already thinking about costume options.

An insider said the pair have joked about dressing up as Barbie and Ken following the film’s blockbuster release earlier this year, adding that the duo are actually enjoying the ‘whirlwind’ that has surrounded the early days of their romance.

‘The whirlwind that this relationship has started is something that Taylor is familiar with, and Travis is OK with,’ the source said.

‘He wants to get in as much time as possible with her before she embarks on her international tour.’

‘Heidi Klum’s Halloween party is a very big option for them to attend, they haven’t made it 100 per cent…’

The source added, ‘But since they have made things official in other ways that they have even started a relationship, they are really feeling it all out and they might want to make that night be the night they go, red carpet official.’

‘This is the relationship they put themselves into, and they are prepared to see it through and see where it goes and are looking to take advantage of everything it brings on the outside along with the personal enjoyment that comes from it.’

Heidi’s Halloween extravaganza would certainly be an ideal time for the pair to enjoy an outing as fair as their personal schedules are concerned.

Travis is due to play for the Chiefs against the Denver Broncos on October 29, and could well be given a few days of rest after that match-up takes place.

Meanwhile Taylor is currently enjoying a weeks-long break in her tour, having wrapped up the first round of her US dates, with her next concert due to take place in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on November 9.

After they went public with their romance over the weekend, Kelce’s ex-girlfriend warned the Grammy winner about his infidelity and said he was ‘just using her’ in an exclusive interview with DailyMail.com.

Despite the publicly revealing their newfound romance at the game and spending the weekend together, DailyMail.com’s source said Swift and her new beau are ‘not rushing into anything serious’ but instead ‘enjoying life’ together.

‘Both are very career-focused, so the focus is on that for now,’ the source added. ‘But that’s not going to stop them from enjoying life when it’s the right moment.’

While at the game, Taylor was also seen pausing for a brief photo session with Jack Johnson- the son of New York Jets owner Woody Johnson.