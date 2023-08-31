Taylor Swift has become a cultural phenomenon. Her Eras Tour is receiving rave reviews, and now everyone who missed it can catch it in theaters. Swift was an absolute superstar before the pandemic, her fame has skyrocketed in recent years, and she’s now one of the highest-earning musicians of all time.

The Eras Tour was subject to tons of issues, mostly around the subject of ticketing. Ticketmaster dealt with tons out outages when selling tickets, which were already extremely expensive. Ticketmaster also permits “Authorized Resellers,” which were able to snatch up many of the tickets before a lot of fans had a chance to grab them for themselves. This allegedly inflated ticket prices, leading to some people having to spend upwards of $1000 on tickets. This became such an issue that there’s now discussion in the Senate about whether or not Ticketmaster is a monopoly that needs breaking up.

AMC Theatres is doing their best to make sure they don’t deal with similar issues, by implementing a new system when tickets go on sale. In a press release, they stated:

AMC is also aware that no ticketing system in history seems to have been able to accommodate the soaring demand from Taylor Swift fans when tickets are first placed on sale. Guests wanting to be the first to buy their tickets online may experience delays, longer-than-usual ticket- purchase waiting-room times and possible outages. AMC is committed to ensuring any delays or outages are addressed as quickly as possible.

The concert film will premiere on Friday, October 13 in movie theaters. Every AMC location will show the film at least four times a day starting on that date.