Tems has been dragged into an online spat between her manager and ATL Jacob over disputed claims of her being difficult to work with.

In a new interview clip that’s been circulating online, the producer claimed that his collaborator initially refused to clear a song they made together until Drake called and requested it personally. Soon after the video began making the rounds, the singer’s manager Muyiwa Awoniyi deemed the story false in a series of social media posts.

“Every single word uttered here is untrue,” he captioned the aforementioned video on Twitter. “You even made up scenarios that never happened. It is shocking how someone can be so bold yet so wrong. Highly disappointing , do better @atljacobbeatz.”

On his Instagram Story, Awoniyi added: “Please, if @atljacob is your friend. Kindly advise him to stop going on interviews and LYING up and down on a topic he is clearly clueless about.”

The beatmaker subsequently responded, writing: “I gave my side of the story about me creating a HIT song after being INSPIRED by the song i sampled .. someone reacting so Negatively to a subject that meant no harm SHOWS A LOT. Out of all the good shit i said about you @temsbaby over the years this the only reaction i get?”

Quoting this tweet, Awoniyi clapped back: “Dude. You have no side to a story because ALL you said was a lie. This is about a specific video circulating on the internet. We cleared the record immediately. Got no call from drake and lastly had no such convo at the Grammys. Tems won’t reply you. But I have your time.”

The drama traces back to a snippet from an unreleased interview on The Baller Alert Show featuring ATL Jacob, who produced Future’s 2022 blockbuster hit “WAIT FOR U” featuring Drizzy and Tems.

During the chat, he claimed that the Canadian superstar had to go the extra mile to lock in the joint that went on to become one of the most popular songs of the year.

“Tems wouldn’t clear the song,” he recalled about the cut’s post-production phase. “So Future pulled in — his relationship with Drake was like, ‘Can you get the song cleared?’ So Drake had to call Tems and be like, ‘Hey man.’”

The track went on to debut at No. 1 on the US Billboard Hot 100 and win Best Melodic Rap Performance at the 65th Annual Grammy Awards.

“I talked to her at the Grammys,” the Georgia native said about his collaborator. “Personally, I felt like she was a little irritated with the ‘WAIT FOR U’ song.”