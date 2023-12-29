Have you noticed how a wicketkeeper plays his role in a cricket match? If you answered yes, you might agree that their role should not be underestimated. After all, they have major responsibilities in the game like securing the wicket, catching the ball, preventing the opponents from scoring etc. During challenging times, it is likely the game needs the finest wicket keeper on the team. After all, a wicketkeeper makes the batsman think twice about leaving their batting crease.

When it comes to your family’s financial stability, a term life insurance policy is the wicketkeeper. It serves as a safety net, catching unexpected financial pressures and ensuring financial security for your family.

What is Term Insurance?

Term plans are life insurance policies that provide coverage for death for a set period. If the insured individual dies during this defined period (referred to as the policy term), a death benefit (also known as the sum assured) is paid out. While there is no way to compensate for the emotional loss of death, the financial damage can be mitigated by the plan’s proceeds.

Term plans provide a greater Sum Assured of your choice at lower rates than other types of Term life insurance. As a result, anyone may purchase comprehensive coverage at an affordable rate.

Some of its more notable characteristics are as follows:

They may be configured to give complete coverage by including extra benefits such as critical illness riders or raising the Sum Assured. If the policyholder dies while the plan is still in effect, the sum insured is paid to the nominee(s).

Since the premiums of a term insurance plan are affordable, it is a suitable option for those who want a life cover at a reasonable premium.

Term insurance also provides tax benefits on the premium paid.

Term insurance policies do not have a maturity benefit. If you outlast the plan’s term, you will not be paid.

Benefits Of Term Insurance Plans

One of the most significant advantages of life insurance policies is the availability of a lower-cost credit facility. You can also utilize the investment portion of your life insurance policy to get a loan. Over time, life insurance products such as guaranteed savings plans, money return plans, and entire life insurance policies accumulate cash value. You can borrow at a cheap interest rate against this cash value.

The importance of life insurance grows as you progress through your life stages. Life stages refer to major stepping stones like marriage, childbirth, home purchase, retirement, etc. You can use life insurance plans to prepare for each life stage. For example, term insurance plans for protection, policies for a child’s education and marriage, ULIP for building wealth, a pension plan for retirement, etc.

Term Insurance Takes Care of the Financial Future for Your Family

Many consumers hesitate to purchase term insurance policies because they lack a maturity benefit. If you want a payment at maturity, you can choose a money return insurance or another type of endowment plan. However, term insurance must be seen through the lens of future financial needs. It is intended to offer advantages to your family in the event of an unexpected occurrence such as death. Your family may handle household expenses using term insurance earnings, aside from high costs such as children’s schooling and weddings, urgent medical bills, and so on.

Thus, it is critical to understand that term insurance plans are meant to offer the policyholder peace of mind, knowing that their family is financially secure at all times.

Conclusion

A skilled wicketkeeper adjusts to changing conditions on the pitch and is constantly available to his team. Similarly, a term insurance policy may assist you in protecting your family’s future requirements while adapting to changing demands over time. Having said that, cricket, similar to life, is a team sport. To make the game a success, the wicketkeeper requires the assistance of other players. A term plan, like a wicketkeeper, provides protection from financial risks, ensuring that your financial wicket is constantly secured.