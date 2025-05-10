Politics·Breaking
After a judicial recount, sources tell CBC News the Quebec riding of Terrebonne has flipped to the Liberals, who have beaten the Bloc Québécois by one vote. The result means the Liberals have 170 seats in the House of Commons — just two shy of a majority government.
Liberals now have 170 seats in House of Commons, two shy of a majority government
