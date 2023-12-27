Tesla Inc. is preparing to launch an updated version of its popular Model Y SUV at its plant in Shanghai, Bloomberg News reported late Tuesday.
According to Bloomberg, the revamped Model Y will feature significant interior and exterior changes, and is expected to reach mass production as soon as mid-2024.
The Shanghai facility will pause production…
Master your money.
Subscribe to MarketWatch.
Get this article and all of MarketWatch.
Access from any device. Anywhere. Anytime.
Already a subscriber?
Log In