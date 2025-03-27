Trump Administration Intensifies Support for Tesla

The Tesla Takedown movement plans global protests at 500 Tesla showrooms on March 29, advocating against Elon Musk’s collaboration with the White House’s controversial DOGE office, which critics claim threatens privacy and public services. Organizers stress peaceful demonstrations, distancing themselves from isolated acts of vandalism, such as a Colorado dealership fire and South Carolina charging station arson. Alice Hu, a New York-based leader, reported doxxing and threats after right-wing influencer Laura Loomer falsely labeled her Chinese, escalating harassment.

Former President Donald Trump and allies have ramped up defenses, labeling vandalism as “domestic terrorism” and urging harsh penalties, including prison terms in El Salvador. FBI Director Kash Patel established a task force to probe attacks, while Attorney General Pam Bondi accused Texas Rep. Jasmine Crockett of inciting violence by supporting protests. Trump showcased Teslas at the White House, pledging a Cybertruck for his granddaughter, and Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick promoted Tesla stock amid its 40% decline since December 2024.

Legal and Immigration Concerns for Protesters

Duke Law’s Sarah Ludington highlighted risks of government overreach, noting Musk’s dual role as Tesla CEO and DOGE office head blurs lines between corporate and state power. She warned of potential bias in investigations and threats to undocumented protesters facing deportation. Hu echoed concerns, citing immigration enforcement targeting pro-Palestinian student activists. Legal experts stress the need for transparency as Musk’s influence on policy raises questions about free speech suppression.

Tesla’s falling sales in Europe and China, coupled with Cybertruck recalls, compound investor anxiety over Musk’s divided focus. The DOGE office role diverts attention from Tesla’s challenges, fueling doubts about leadership stability.

FAQs:

What is the Tesla Takedown movement protesting?

They oppose Elon Musk’s DOGE office involvement, citing privacy risks and public service disruptions, through global peaceful demonstrations.

Are protesters facing legal risks?

Yes, undocumented participants risk deportation, while the DOJ investigates vandalism as domestic terrorism, raising free speech concerns.

