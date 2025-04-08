Transcript:

Texas summers are hot. But winters can get cold.

And when temperatures drop, millions of homes in the state rely on inefficient heating systems that strain residents’ wallets and the electric grid.

Nadel: “Texas has had a problem during extreme weather meeting their peak demand. During winter storm Uri, they couldn’t supply enough power, and they had major blackouts, a lot of frozen pipes, et cetera.”

Steve Nadel is with the American Council for an Energy Efficient Economy.

His group analyzed how much money and energy could be saved if Texas homes that currently use central AC and electric resistance heating were to switch to electric heat pumps when they next replace their systems.

Heat pumps provide both heat and cooling. They cost a bit more up front, but they’re very efficient. So Nadel found that making the switch would save homeowners more than $300 a year on average and thousands over the life of the system.

Nadel: “This is an enormous return on investment.”

And because heat pumps use less energy, making the switch can help reduce the strain on the electric grid.

Nadel: “It will save a lot of money to the consumers and reduce the winter peak demand.”

Reporting credit: Sarah Kennedy / ChavoBart Digital Media