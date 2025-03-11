The Houston Texans have made a big move this season by trading left guard Kenyon Green for safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson from the Philadelphia Eagles. A selection swap is also included in the deal; the Texans receive a 2026 sixth-round pick and the Eagles receive a 2026 fifth-round pick.

Known for his propensity to create plays, Gardner-Johnson adds experience and a talent for interceptions to Houston’s secondary. The Texans are making the move in an attempt to replace safety Eric Murray, who signed a three-year, $22.5 million contract with the Jacksonville Jaguars in free agency.

Texans to use Gardner-Johnson to bolster defense

Gardner-Johnson joins a Houston pass defense that finished sixth in passing yards allowed and 13th in scoring defense last season. His ability to hawk the ball fits in nicely with a team that finished second in the league with 19 interceptions the previous season.

Gardner-Johnson, who has 18 career interceptions, should be able to contribute right away to his team. Houston’s defensive strategy will benefit greatly from his aggressive attitude and adaptability.

Gardner-Johnson thanked everyone on social media for his time in Philadelphia following the announcement of the trade. He expressed his gratitude for the opportunity he had with the Eagles in a poignant statement addressed to his teammates, coaches, and supporters. Even though he claimed that he had no control over the trade decision, the defensive player is non

Live Events



Also Read : Gunther promises weeks of hell to Jey Uso ahead of WrestleMania 41



Texans reinforce offensive line with key moves

In addition to the Gardner-Johnson deal, the Texans signed veteran offensive lineman Laken Tomlinson to further restructure their roster. The 33-year-old guard was a member of the Seattle Seahawks in the previous season. Tomlinson has 155 starts to his name till date. He missed just one game in ten seasons. His dependability and regularity will provide Houston’s offensive line much-needed steadiness.

To bolster their offensive line, the Texans have started taking proactive steps. They also traded Laremy Tunsil, a left tackle, to the Washington Commanders in return for several draft picks. They also cut right guard Shaq Mason, indicating a new strategy for safeguarding quarterback C.J. Stroud going forward.

Edwards’ return to add defensive depth

By re-signing veteran defensive tackle Mario Edwards Jr. for a two-year, $9.5 million contract, Houston Texans have increased defensive depth. With 31 tackles and three sacks in the previous season, Edwards is a vital rotational player. His return gives the unit more experience and guarantees continuity along the defensive front.

Also Read : How much worth has billionaire Elon Musk lost in a single day as Tesla stocks plunge amid boycotts?



The Texans are strategically reorganising their offensive and defensive groups with these moves in an effort to assemble a competitive and well-rounded team for their forthcoming campaign.

FAQs:

1. Why did the Texans trade Kenyan Green for C.J. Gardner-Johnson?

The Texans needed to strengthen their secondary after losing Eric Murray in free agency, and Gardner-Johnson is expected to bring experience and playmaking ability to their defense.

2. What other moves have the Texans made this offseason?

Aside from trading for Gardner-Johnson, Houston signed veteran guard Laken Tomlinson and re-signed defensive lineman Mario Edwards Jr. to reinforce both their offensive and defensive lines.

