



Editor’s note: TheStreet’s parent company is The Arena Group (AREN), an innovative media and technology company that is home to many of the most iconic and passionate media brands, including TheStreet, Parade, Men’s Journal, and Athlon Sports. In the interest of our loyal audience here at TheStreet, we wanted to share our parent company’s latest financial results so you can have transparency in our media business. Read excerpts from today’s press release below.

And now some news about us.

Arena Group Holdings (AREN), TheStreet’s parent company, posted fourth-quarter earnings on April 15.

The Arena Group media brands including TheStreet, Athlon Sports, Parade, Men’s Journal, Autoblog, and Surfer. The Arena Group

In addition to TheStreet, the technology platform and media company is home to well-regarded media brands, including Parade Media, Men’s Journal, Surfer, Powder and Athlon Sports.

New model at Arena Group: Competitive Publishing

“In 2024, we built a strong foundation with Athlon Sports. This started with premium content, expanding our print products at newsstands and growing our social footprint,” Paul Edmondson, chief executive of The Arena Group, said in a statement. “We then coupled this with what we call ‘competitive publishing’ to expand our reach.”

“Competitive publishing is a new model designed for 24/7 breaking news coverage where multiple, talented teams compete. It’s proven to grow audiences, pay talent better and more fairly, and be profitable for The Arena Group. A true win-win.” Edmondson continued.

“We launched this model on Men’s Journal in Q1 2025, and at Parade and The Street at the start of Q2 2025. The results are very promising. We expect to be profitable in every quarter of 2025.”

Arena Group Q4 financial highlights

Fourth-quarter revenue rose 8% from the previous quarter to $36.2 million, while income from continuing operations totaled $7.2 million, or 15 cents per share, compared with $4.8 million, or 13 cents per share.

TheStreet delivered 36 million average monthly page views, up 1% from the third quarter.

Athlon Sports reported 284 million page views in the quarter, up 20% from the previous quarter and reflecting a 325% increase from the year-ago quarter. The site averaged 94 million page views a month in Q4 2024.

For the year, The Arena Group posted a loss from continuing operations of $7.7 million, compared with a loss of $37.2 million a year ago.

Arena Group brand highlights

This year has seen Athlon Sports launch Best Podcast Available, a new podcast with an National Football League draft expert, Luke Easterling, who has covered college football and the NFL for more than two decades.

Athlon Sports also released its 2025 motorsports racing preview print magazine after a two-year hiatus.

The magazine included ranking of the top 30 Nascar Cup Series drivers, complete with scouting reports, where drivers, crew chiefs, team owners and industry insiders anonymously provide input on each driver.

Meanwhile, Parade had an exclusive interview with the actor, producer and director Alan Cumming in February.

The Emmy and Tony Award winner talked about the contestants and his costumes on “The Traitors,” which became the No. 1 unscripted TV series in the U.S.; why he could die happy never being in “Cabaret” again, and what it’s like being 60.

Read more about The Arena Group.

