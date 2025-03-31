



Thanks to better nutrition, hygiene, and health, Americans enjoyed a growth spurt over the past century — growing both taller and wider.

Understandably, much of the media focus has been on the alarming amount of weight we’ve put on due to our consumption of ultra-processed foods, larger portion sizes, and a general lack of physical activity.

The average American has gained 25 pounds since 1960, according to the CDC, while three out of four adults are now considered obese, with a body mass index (BMI) of 30 or greater.

But even though there haven’t been as many headlines, Americans have also been inching skyward, with the average American man adding three inches in height since 1900, to 5 feet 10 inches, while the American woman’s height increased an average of one inch, to 5 feet 4 inches. (Teenagers, on average, are growing even faster than that).

Since the early 2000s, automakers have responded to the “fattening of America” by making vehicles wider, adding more interior space, and even using bigger crash test mannequins when designing their vehicles to ensure they are safe for larger-sized passengers.

But when it comes to accommodating those of us with a few extra vertical inches, car manufacturers surprisingly haven’t done too much.

Taller drivers often feel frustrated when searching for a new car or SUV that can give them the extra headroom and legroom they need to drive comfortably. And those drivers who are taller than six feet on average, may find buying a new car to be downright challenging.

Consumer Reports helps consumers — of all sizes

Thankfully, there’s Consumer Reports (CR), a trusted advocate for consumers and well-known authority for automobiles since 1936.

The nonprofit independently purchases vehicles and, using state-of-the-art measurement tools, puts them through a barrage of tests on its six-mile closed track in Colchester, Connecticut.

CR analyzes every aspect of vehicle performance, from acceleration, braking, controls, and displays to handling, fuel economy, ride comfort, cargo space, and of course, safety.

It also conducts extensive surveys of its more than six million members in search of answers on qualitative factors, like vehicle reliability and owner satisfaction.

CR’s tall driver methodology

CR’s test drivers log a ton of hours, which is time spent not only on the road with the vehicle in motion, but also when it’s parked, so that they can measure how easy it is for a driver over six feet tall to get into and out of their car or SUV.

In addition to ease of access, testers also evaluate vehicles in terms of driving position, front-seat comfort, and visibility.

In order to be featured on its list of best cars and SUVs for tall people, models that ranked highly also needed to achieve the “CR Recommendation,” which is the organization’s highest mark.

A “CR Recommended” vehicle has earned excellent scores in terms of performance, reliability, owner satisfaction, and safety.

Here’s Consumer Reports’ 2025 list of best cars and SUVs for tall drivers:

10 best cars for tall drivers in 2025, according to Consumer Reports

Here are CR’s top picks for tall drivers across 10 different vehicle categories.

The 2025 Kia Soul is a great car for tall drivers, according to Consumer Reports. Kia

Best compact car: Kia Soul

Price: $20,490–$24,790

$20,490–$24,790 MPG: Overall 28 / highway 35

BMW’s i4 gives tall drivers plenty of space as well as great fuel economy. BMW

Best luxury compact car: BMW i4

Price: $52,800–$70,700

$52,800–$70,700 MPGE: Overall 96 / Highway 98

The 2025 Subaru Legacy offers ample room for tall drivers. Subaru

Best mid-sized car: Subaru Legacy

Price: $25,210–$38,510

$25,210–$38,510 MPG: Overall 28 / Highway 39

The 2025 Audi A6 is a top pick for tall drivers, according to Consumer Reports. Audi

Best mid-sized luxury car: Audi A6

Price: $58,100–$62,600

$58,100–$62,600 MPG: Overall 26 / Highway 39

A great choice for tall people, the 2025 Honda Odyssey boasts over 40 inches of headroom and 40 inches of legroom. Honda

Best minivan: Honda Odyssey

Price: $42,220–$51,180

$42,220–$51,180 MPG: Overall 22 / Highway 33

The 2025 Honda CR-V is a comfortable choice for passengers of all sizes. Honda

Best compact SUV: Honda CR-V

Price: $30,100–$50,000

$30,100–$50,000 MPG: Overall 26 / Highway 33

Volkswagen’s 2025 Atlas Cross Sport’s two rows of spaciousness is loved by tall drivers. Volkswagen

Best mid-sized 2-row SUV: Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport

Price: $37,190–$52,195

$37,190–$52,195 MPG: Overall 20 / Highway 29

The 2025 Honda Pilot is known for its roomy interior. Honda

Best mid-sized 3-row SUV: Honda Pilot

Price: $40,200–$54,580

$40,200–$54,580 MPG: Overall 21 / Highway 29

Porsche’s 2025 Cayenne is a great pick for tall drivers in the luxury category of SUVs. Porsche

Best luxury mid-sized SUV: Porsche Cayenne

Price: $84,700–$203,800

$84,700–$203,800 MPG: Overall 21 / Highway 29

The interior of the 2025 BMW X7 was designed with tall drivers and passengers in mind. BMW

Best 3-row luxury mid-sized SUV: 2025 BMW X7

Price: $84,300–$152,400

$84,300–$152,400 MPG: Overall 22 / Highway 32

