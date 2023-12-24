She surprised her fans earlier this month by confirming she is expecting her first child with partner Jaison Todd.

And Gary Rohan’s ex-wife Amie, 30, shared a glimpse at her blossoming baby bump on Sunday as she did some clothes shopping before Christmas Eve.

The The former AFL WAG, who already shares two daughters with Gary, smiled as she posed for mirror selfies in a black top layered beneath a black-and-white shell print top and shorts.

She completed her casual look with some woven sandals and proudly placed a hand over her belly in the images.

‘Christmas Eve fit,’ she wrote in the caption, tagging her clothing’s brand.

Amie debuted her pregnancy on Instagram earlier this month while she was once again trying on clothing in a store mirror.

Posting to Instagram Stories, Amie posed in an outfit while captioning the image: ‘Bump friendly too’.

Amie, and her Geelong star ex, 32, share two daughters together – Bella, five, and Sadie, three.

The baby news came just months after Gary announced he’s expecting his first child with second wife Madi Bennett.

‘Grow’n a Rohan. Our rainbow baby is on the way,’ said in an Instragram post back in August.

‘What felt like the longest journey to hearing your heart beat, was worth every second to soon have you in our arms. We are so excited to be your Mum and Dad.’

Gary (left) and ex-wife Amie were high school sweethearts who were married for four years before splitting in 2020. (Pictured before their split)

Gary also shared a lengthy paragraph about the child he lost with ex-wife Amie, who died shortly after birth.

The infant, a daughter named Willow, had a fatal neural tube defect known as anencephaly, which has no known cure.

‘I want to take a moment to acknowledge those who see this post with a broken heart of their own,’ Gary wrote.

‘A feeling of which I know all too well. When it feels like the whole world is falling pregnant, and you’re suffering unimaginable grief after losing your own, it’s the hardest post to see,’ he continued.

‘I just want to say to all of those who know this feeling, or are feeling it now, please know you are not alone. I hear you, I see you, I feel you. We are 1 in 4.’

Rohan and ex-wife Amie were high school sweethearts who were married for four years before splitting in 2020.

The footy star went public with Geelong physio Madi in 2021, and the happy couple officially tied the knot in December of 2022.

In 2021, Amie said that the breakdown of her marriage was even worse than losing Willow.

‘The days after my marriage breakdown were some of the hardest days of my life, harder than when we lost Willow,’ Amie told the Move Your Mind podcast at the time.

‘But I still got out of bed every day and faced whatever the day brought.’

She has since moved on with Jaison, making their debut as a couple in October 2022 but had met in February that year.