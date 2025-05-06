The Brazil Football Confederation (CBF) expect to name their new men’s national team coach by the end of next week “at the latest.”

The CBF have been looking for a new manager since they sacked Dorival Júnior on March 28.

“We know that choosing the coach of the Brazilian national team is a matter of national importance and carries enormous responsibility, but we intend to make a decision by the end of next week at the latest,” CBF national team director Rodrigo Caetano told Sportv.

Sources told ESPN that Real Madrid were unhappy with the timing and financial arrangements of Carlo Ancelotti’s exit from the club, leaving his reported move to take over as coach of the Brazil national team in jeopardy. However, the CBF have since extended their deadline until after Madrid’s fate in the LaLiga title race is decided.

Madrid are second in LaLiga, four points adrift of league leaders and rivals Barcelona, with four games remaining.

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti has been linked with a move to the Brazil national team. Alex Caparros – UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images

The earliest that Barcelona could win the Spanish title is on May 15, which would happen should they beat Madrid in this weekend’s Clásico and win against Espanyol in their following game.

The CBF are keen to have a new coach in place on May 26, when Brazil’s latest squad will be named for World Cup qualifiers in June against Ecuador and Paraguay.

Ancelotti, whose contract with Madrid expires in June 2026, has been a target of the CBF ever since Tite stepped down after the 2022 World Cup.

The CBF are also considering former Flamengo coach Jorge Jesus as an alternative candidate.

Jorge Jesus, 70, parted company with Saudi Pro League club Al Hilal on May 3.

When questioned about the candidates to succeed Dorival, Caetano said: “Today it is very difficult to talk about a specific name, as it would not be productive for the negotiations, which we hope to move forward by next week.”

Brazil, who lost 4-1 at Argentina in their March qualifier, are fourth in the South American qualifying group and sit 10 points adrift of leaders Argentina, who have already sealed a spot at the 2026 World Cup.

The top six teams automatically qualify for next year’s finals.