The Deck of Many Things will wreak havoc on your next Dungeons & Dragons campaign. This classic magical D&D item, sometimes known as The Deck of Hazards, has been granted physical form by Wizards of the Coast and features a collection of 66 unique, tarot-inspired cards capable of sowing magic and mayhem in your next tabletop session.

The bundle currently available to order from Amazon and Wizards of the Coast includes the fabled deck in addition to The Book of Many Things, which features content for players and DMs that’s thematically tied to the deck, and an 80-page hardcover guidebook that explains the effects of each card. Just note that orders from Amazon do not include a digital copy of the book.

While The Deck of Many Things was initially slated to launch on Nov. 14, a series of unfortunate manufacturing defects has suspended the launch to Jan. 5. The product is now available.

The cards found in The Deck of Many Things use a non-standard size compared to those found in games like the Pokémon TCG or Magic: The Gathering. Thankfully, Ultra Pro makes card sleeves specifically measured for tarot decks, and the company confirmed to Polygon that they’re compatible with the cards found in The Deck of Many Things.

Update (Jan. 8): Updated now that The Deck of Many Things has launched.