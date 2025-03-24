



Well, folks, it’s been yet another fascinating week for the tech industry.

A lot is happening, so we have plenty of things to discuss.

We could discuss the fact that the Nvidia (NVDA) GTC (Global Technology Conference) 2025 brought many new updates, and CEO Jensen Huang admitted to being wrong about something. Can you imagine Elon Musk doing that?

We could discuss the fact that Bluesky CEO Jay Graber’s shirt from South by Southwest (SXSW), which mocked Meta Platforms (META) CEO Mark Zuckerberg, is still making waves online as demand for it soars. Consumers are making it abundantly clear that they want to live in “a world without Caesars” or at least without Zuckerberg.

But this week also brought several key developments from the tech world that aren’t receiving as much attention. Let’s take a look at what’s been going on.

Elon Musk has new problems to think about this week as anti-Tesla activism takes a creative turn.

AI is transforming almost every industry…even the illegal ones

What’s Happening: Since the rise of ChatGPT in 2022 kicked off the current artificial intelligence (AI) revolution, many people have raised concern that AI will come for their jobs. Well, now it seems that no industry is safe. According to a report from EU law enforcement agency Europol, AI is being used aggressively in organized crime.

“Cybercrime is evolving into a digital arms race targeting governments, businesses, and individuals,” he states. “AI-driven attacks are becoming more precise and devastating.”

Why it Matters: It doesn’t require a PhD in criminology or anything to see that criminals gaining better technology is dangerous. Cybercrimes have been increasing lately, as evidenced by a digital attack recently taking down X for hours. Now, illicit actors are learning how to harness these tools for their benefit, which could lead to devastating consequences.

What it Means: There’s no question that AI is leading to important advancements in fields such as cybersecurity. But this should serve as a key reminder that in the wrong hands, powerful technology can be highly dangerous. Ideally, companies in the cybersecurity space will work quickly to help guard against criminal use of AI.

Elon Musk is probably wishing he bought TikTok in January

What’s Happening: We all remember when the internet started buzzing with speculation that Elon Musk might buy TikTok to prevent it from being shut down. Although the Tesla (TSLA) CEO never specifically stated that he would, many fans of the platform seemed to be rooting for it.

Since then, a certain trend has picked up significant momentum on TikTok, which Musk likely isn’t happy about. A group of digital vigilantes known as the Cybertruck Hunters have started driving around looking for Cybertrucks to project anti-Musk messages onto them.

Why it Matters: For weeks, activists have been vandalizing Teslas across the U.S., Canada, and Europe, mainly in response to Musk’s political antics. “Elon Musk’s political outspokenness has placed a target on Tesla’s back, but the government is committed to the electric-car maker,” reports TheStreet’s Tony Owusu.

Now, this idea from The Cybertruck Hunters is putting a new spin on peaceful protesting, making a statement that doesn’t involve committing criminal offenses.

What it Means: TikTok has proven to be an excellent platform for non-famous people to amplify their messages. Now, it is paving the way for digital activists to take a stand for something they believe in without doing damage or committing criminal offenses. Other content creators may follow their example.

Who will people trust more: robots or wealth managers?

What’s Happening: It’s no secret that some people have difficulty trusting financial professionals with their money. Given all the negative attention the profession received following the 2008 financial crisis, it’s not hard to understand their logic. Recent data shows that only 27% of U.S. adults work with a financial advisor.

Early in 2025, TheStreet reported that the financial sector would start replacing human workers with AI systems, even for high-level positions. Now, data shows that this trend is likely to accelerate. A Deloitte report states, “By 2027, AI-driven investment tools will become the primary source of advice for retail investors, with usage projected to grow to around 80% by 2028.”

Why it Matters: With trust in financial advisors and other finance professions at low levels, the market seems ideal for tech companies to roll out tools that can help people take control of their finances. But it raises an important question, which the World Economic Forum has been discussing recently: just because people don’t always trust investment professionals, will they trust machines more?

What it Means: This may indicate a turning point for both AI and finance, ushering in a new era in which the investing landscape changes. The speed at which it catches on will provide insight into how fast we can expect AI to transform similar industries and lead to jobs disappearing.

Tech Stock of the Week: Lockheed Martin

It’s been a rough week for Lockheed Martin (LMT) at a time when defense contractors should be surging. The aerospace technology leader saw shares fall recently on news that Boeing BA had procured a lucrative contract. However, Wall Street veteran Chris Versace remains bullish on LMT, despite this setback. In his words:

“Today’s loss to Boeing is a setback but the company has a strong position in its industry, and there are other opportunities and programs to be won out there. We’re also starting to get more insight into potential Department of Defense budget cuts and it increasingly appears concerns over cuts that would impact Lockheed were overstated.”

