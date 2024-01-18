



The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered is about to make its way to PlayStation 5. Launching with new features and a variety of improvements, The Last of Part 2 Remastered has been given a January 19 release date on PS5. Even better news is that according to the PlayStation Store, the digital version of the game will go live at midnight local time. Likewise, Sony is giving pre-order customers the ability to pre-load ahead of launch, meaning you’ll be able to jump in the moment it goes live. READ MORE: Games out in January 2024 – Prince of Persia, Last of Us 2, Tekken 8 and Suicide Squad

The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered weighs in at around 75GB, so it’s worth downloading early if you want to get stuck in at midnight. If you’re looking to pick up a copy of the game, you can purchase The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered for £44.99 from the PlayStation Store. If you want to save a few quid, you can purchase a discounted PlayStation Store card from CD Keys. As you can see from the link above, CD Keys is selling £45 PS Store credit for £40.99, meaning you can save some cash on The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered. Alternatively, owners of the PS4 version of The Last of Us Part 2 can spend around £10 to upgrade to the remastered port.

The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered makes a variety of improvements to the visuals and performance, such as 4K Output in Fidelity mode, faster load times, and higher, more consistent frame-rates. More exciting are the wealth of new features, including the Guitar Freeplay mode in the menu, as well as a selection of new levels that were cut from the original release. Perhaps best of all is the roguelike survival mode, which adds randomised encounters and conditions. “Survive as long as you can in each run, as you choose your path through a series of randomised encounters,” Sony explains. “Play as a host of different unlockable characters, some never-before playable in The Last of Us franchise, each with unique gameplay traits. “The variety of challenges feature different foes and memorable locations from throughout Part II, all culminating in tense boss battles.”





