The United States faces a dangerous strategic contradiction in the Indo-Pacific: expanding security commitments alongside eroding capacity to fulfill them. At the heart of this contradiction lies what can best be described as a “capability-commitment gap.” While the United States has strengthened security pledges to Indo-Pacific partners, its capacity to sustain this posture has deteriorated to crisis levels.

U.S. shipbuilding capacity now represents just 0.1 percent of global market share, while China commands 46.6 percent, creating a staggering disparity in the ability to sustain naval power in any prolonged confrontation. This represents a form of hollow maritime power – outwardly impressive but internally weakened in capabilities that translate hardware into strategic effect.

This gap has not gone unnoticed by regional actors facing daily Chinese gray zone operations. Rather than simply lamenting the United States’ decline, they are constructing new security arrangements and reimagining their roles in a regional order no longer dominated by a single maritime hegemon. The result is not a simple fracturing of the U.S. hub-and-spoke alliance system but the emergence of a “latticework” of interlocking security relationships with distributed responsibilities.

The responses of key U.S. allies – Japan, Australia, and the Philippines – to Washington’s maritime capability-commitment gap reveal significant insights about the future of Indo-Pacific security. While the gap presents grave risks, it has also catalyzed a more networked security architecture that may prove more sustainable than the system it is replacing. Whether this emerging framework can effectively deter Chinese aggression remains an open question. Still, its development represents the most significant restructuring of regional security arrangements since the end of the Cold War.

The Scale of Maritime Decline

Understanding the full implications of the U.S. capability-commitment gap in the Indo-Pacific requires grasping the unprecedented scale of its maritime industrial decline. According to a U.S. Navy estimate, “China has 230 times the shipbuilding capacity of the United States.” This disparity is not merely academic; it will translate directly into strategic consequences in any prolonged conflict scenario. Maritime power is uniquely dependent on industrial capacity. Unlike land warfare, where armies can retreat to regroup, naval defeats often result in the permanent loss of complex vessels that take years to replace.

Technological superiority alone cannot offset industrial capacity disadvantages in maritime competition. Even advanced vessels require replacement when damaged or destroyed, a reality that China’s industrial advantage directly addresses. Hull count matters in sustained operations. China’s ability to replenish losses at 230 times the U.S. rate creates an unsustainable asymmetry in any prolonged conflict. Moreover, China has significantly narrowed technological gaps in key domains like anti-ship missiles and undersea capabilities, while simultaneously maintaining overwhelming production capacity, combining quantity with increasingly comparable quality.

The origins of this decline are multifaceted, reaching back to the post-Cold War period when defense consolidation and globalization hollowed out the U.S. shipbuilding workforce and infrastructure. In the meantime, the United States faces a dangerous interim period in which its strategic ambitions increasingly exceed its ability to sustain them.

The implications for Indo-Pacific security are significant. In previous eras, U.S. naval dominance provided both deterrence against aggression and reassurance to allies. Today, this foundation is eroding precisely when regional tensions are escalating. Perhaps most concerning is what this capacity gap means for extended deterrence. The credibility of U.S. security guarantees has traditionally rested on both will and capability. While political will remains subject to debate, the capability dimension faces unmistakable material constraints.

Regional Responses to Maritime Decline

Japan’s Strategic Recalibration

Japan’s response to the United States’ maritime decline represents perhaps the most extensive strategic shift in Northeast Asia since World War II. Once constrained by its pacifist constitution and content under the U.S. security umbrella, Japan is now undertaking a comprehensive recalibration of its defense posture.

After decades of maintaining military expenditures below 1 percent of GDP, Japan has committed to raising its defense budget to 2 percent by 2027. More significant is how these funds are being allocated – Japan is systematically developing capabilities that complement declining U.S. maritime power, including anti-ship missiles, maritime patrol aircraft, and submarine capabilities. Notably, Japan has reinterpreted its constitution to permit “counterstrike capabilities,” allowing it to target enemy bases in response to an attack.

Beyond hardware, Tokyo is reimagining its strategic relationships. While maintaining the U.S. alliance as the cornerstone of its security strategy, Japan has pursued new security partnerships, including the 2022 Reciprocal Access Agreement (RAA) with Australia and the 2024 RAA with the Philippines, Japan’s first such agreements in Asia. This creates a framework for Japanese troops and equipment to directly support the Philippines during crises in the South China Sea.

Australia’s Maritime Hedge Strategy

Australia’s strategic response differs markedly from Japan’s yet reflects similar underlying concerns. Historically reliant on U.S. naval power while focusing on land forces, Australia is rapidly pivoting toward a maritime-focused defense posture that serves as both a hedge against U.S. decline and a complementary capability within the broader regional security architecture.

The centerpiece of Australia’s strategy is the AUKUS agreement, a trilateral security pact with the United States and the United Kingdom that will deliver nuclear-powered submarines to the Royal Australian Navy. By committing to nuclear propulsion technology, Australia is positioning itself to assume greater responsibility for deep-ocean deterrence missions traditionally handled by the U.S. Navy’s attack submarine fleet – precisely where the United States’ industrial limitations are most acute.

What makes Australia’s approach distinctive is its emphasis on maintaining strategic depth through diversified relationships. Australia has expanded security cooperation with Japan, executing joint exercises that strengthen maritime deterrence without direct U.S. facilitation. This hedging extends to Australia’s defense industrial base, with significant investments in domestic shipbuilding capabilities and partnerships throughout the region.

The Philippines’ Front-Line Dilemma

Perhaps no country better exemplifies the consequences of the United States’ capability-commitment gap than the Philippines. Situated at the nexus of South China Sea disputes and possessing limited indigenous defense capabilities, the Philippines faces daily confrontation with Chinese maritime coercion while navigating the uncertainties of its ally’s maritime decline.

The Philippines’ front-line position was made starkly apparent in recent confrontations at Second Thomas Shoal. In March 2024, the China Coast Guard conducted dangerous maneuvers and used water cannons against a Philippine supply vessel, resulting in minor injuries to seven crew members. These actions occurred despite U.S. naval assets in the region, revealing China’s calculation that a U.S. military presence would not translate into direct intervention.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s administration has responded with a multifaceted approach combining enhanced U.S. cooperation, diversified security partnerships, and nascent capability development. The cornerstone is the Enhanced Defense Cooperation Agreement (EDCA), which has expanded from five to nine designated facilities for U.S. rotational forces, including bases facing the South China Sea and Taiwan Strait.

Recognizing the limitations of relying exclusively on U.S. capacity, the Philippines has aggressively pursued security relationships with other regional powers, announcing trilateral coast guard exercises with the U.S. and Japan and deepening military cooperation with Australia.

The “Latticework” vs. “Hub and Spoke”: A New Security Architecture

The collective responses of Japan, Australia, and the Philippines to the U.S. capability-commitment gap are not merely individual adaptations but components of a broader structural transformation in Indo-Pacific security architecture. What is emerging is a fundamental shift away from the traditional “hub-and-spoke” model that has defined U.S. alliance relationships since the Cold War, toward what strategic analysts increasingly describe as a “latticework” approach to regional security.

The hub-and-spoke system was designed for a unipolar moment when U.S. maritime dominance was unquestioned. In this model, each U.S. ally had robust defense ties with Washington but limited security cooperation with each other. The United States served as the central hub through which regional security was coordinated, with bilateral alliances radiating outward like spokes.

Today’s latticework architecture represents a qualitative departure from this model. Rather than channeling all security cooperation through Washington, Indo-Pacific allies are developing direct bilateral and minilateral security relationships that complement rather than replace the U.S. alliance system. The development of multilateral defense partnerships among U.S. allies and partners – often referred to as a “latticework” – is not solely a platform for order-building. It creates a more complex, interwoven network of security relationships with multiple nodes of coordination and capability.

This transformation is evident in the proliferation of new security arrangements that bypass Washington as the central coordinator. The Philippines has expanded its partnership with South Korea, which recently elevated relations to a strategic level, ordering two missile corvettes from Hyundai Heavy Industries. Japan’s defense agreements with Australia and the Philippines, as well as emerging security ties between Japan and India, all represent direct partner-to-partner relationships that function regardless of immediate U.S. involvement.

Minilateral groupings have become a defining feature of this latticework approach. The quadrilateral grouping nicknamed the “Squad” (United States, Japan, Australia, and Philippines) represents one such configuration focused specifically on maritime security in the South China Sea. Unlike the broader Quad (United States, Japan, Australia, and India), which addresses a wide range of regional issues, these targeted minilateral arrangements focus on specific security challenges and geographic areas of concern.

China’s Exploitation Strategy

The capability-commitment gap in U.S. maritime power does not exist in a vacuum. China has developed a sophisticated strategy to exploit this growing vulnerability, focusing precisely on the space between the United States’ expanding security commitments and its declining capacity to fulfill them. Through carefully calibrated “gray zone” operations, Beijing has found ways to advance its territorial claims and strategic position without triggering conventional military responses.

These operations target institutional seams rather than testing military capabilities directly, allowing China to incrementally alter the status quo while avoiding scenarios that might trigger decisive U.S. intervention.

The strategic logic behind these operations is evident in recent confrontations in the South China Sea. At Second Thomas Shoal, Chinese Coast Guard vessels have consistently harassed Philippine resupply missions, using water cannons and dangerous maneuvers that fall short of kinetic combat but effectively constrain Philippine access.

What makes these operations so effective at exploiting the capability-commitment gap is their deliberate targeting of institutional rather than military vulnerabilities. China’s message with recent near accidents is, “You don’t want to escalate this.” The U.S. Navy maintains a significant presence in the South China Sea, conducting freedom of navigation operations and deploying carrier strike groups when tensions escalate. Yet this military presence has proven insufficient to prevent China’s incremental advances.

The most troubling aspect of China’s exploitation strategy is its effectiveness against the emerging latticework security architecture. While regional powers have developed more networked security relationships to compensate for potential U.S. capacity shortfalls, China has adapted by calibrating its gray zone tactics differently in each maritime theater. Operations against Japanese interests in the East China Sea differ markedly from those targeting the Philippines in the South China Sea, even as both advance China’s broader strategic objectives. This tailored approach prevents the formation of unified regional responses.

Navigating the Transition

The Indo-Pacific stands at a pivotal moment as the U.S. capability-commitment gap forces a fundamental reconsideration of regional security architecture. What emerges will not be a simple abdication of Washington’s leadership nor a seamless continuation of the post-Cold War order, but rather a more complex, multipolar security environment with both promising resilience and concerning vulnerabilities.

The defining feature of this emerging order is distributed responsibility. As U.S. naval dominance becomes constrained by industrial limitations, regional powers are assuming roles once monopolized by the United States. Japan’s constitutional reinterpretation allowing counterstrike capabilities, Australia’s nuclear submarine acquisition through AUKUS, and the Philippines’ expanded basing agreements all represent pragmatic adaptations to a security environment that can no longer rely exclusively on U.S. capabilities.

For the United States, addressing this transition requires three concrete shifts in strategic approach:

First, prioritize industrial capacity restoration with targeted investments in naval shipbuilding infrastructure. Rather than pursuing marginal increases across all domains, the U.S. should focus on rebuilding the specialized workforce and production capabilities that translate directly into sustained maritime power. This means structural economic policies that reverse decades of industrial hollowing, not just increased defense budgets.

Second, embrace the latticework architecture by formalizing mechanisms for partner-to-partner coordination. The U.S. should establish institutional frameworks that enable regional allies to coordinate maritime security operations without requiring Washington’s direct facilitation. This means developing shared command structures, interoperable systems, and pre-authorized response protocols that function during communications disruption.

Third, develop asymmetric counters to China’s gray zone strategy through a unified approach to maritime law enforcement. Rather than treating each confrontation as isolated, the U.S. and its partners should establish a common legal and operational framework that raises costs for incremental territorial aggression while avoiding military escalation.

For Japan, Australia, and the Philippines, the path forward involves complementary capabilities rather than redundant ones. Japan’s focus on missile defense and anti-ship capabilities, Australia’s investment in submarine warfare, and the Philippines’ development of coastal defense systems create a distributed deterrent that is greater than the sum of its parts. The challenge will be ensuring these specialized capabilities remain coordinated through regular exercises, shared intelligence, and combined planning.

This transition from Pax Americana to regional multipolarity is not a distant prospect but an accelerating reality. The redistribution of maritime responsibilities is likely to unfold over the next three to five years, with critical inflection points tied to Japan’s 2027 defense spending targets and Australia’s nuclear submarine acquisition timeline. However, the latticework architecture’s development could accelerate dramatically in response to any significant crisis, particularly in Taiwan or the South China Sea, that exposes the practical limits of U.S. maritime capacity.

Regional powers are not waiting for some future deterioration but adapting now to what they perceive as an already manifest capability-commitment gap. The next 24-36 months represent a critical window in which institutional frameworks must evolve to match the operational realities already taking shape across the Indo-Pacific.