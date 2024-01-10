Last year’s job cuts weren’t the end of layoffs. Further reductions are in the cards for 2024.

Companies like BlackRock, Nike, Intel, and Citigroup have announced plans for cuts this year.

See the full list of corporations reducing their worker numbers in 2024.

Thanks for signing up! Access your favorite topics in a personalized feed while you’re on the go.



download the app







A slew of companies across the tech, media, finance and retail industries made significant cuts to staff in 2023. Major tech players like Google and Meta, finance giants like Goldman Sachs, and manufacturers like Dow all announced layoffs.

And the forecast for 2024 is already looking grim.

Thirty-eight percent of business leaders surveyed by ResumeBuilder think layoffs are likely in 2024, and around half say their company will implement a hiring freeze. ResumeBuilder talked to around 900 leaders at organizations with more than 10 employees.

Half of those surveyed cited concerns about a recession as a reason.

Another major reason: artificial intelligence. Around four in 10 respondents said they’ll have to conduct layoffs as they replace workers with AI. Major tech companies like Dropbox, Google, and IBM have already announced job cuts as part of a new focus on AI.

Here are the companies with job cuts either planned or already underway in 2024.