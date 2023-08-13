Like many Australians, television host Sarah Harris was glued to Saturday night’s game between Australia’s Matildas and France in the Women’s World Cup.

While most were celebrating the Aussie soccer team’s epic win, Sarah, 42, was busy lusting over French coach Hervé Renard.

On The Sunday Project this weekend, Sarah waxed lyrical over why the 54-year-old Frenchman is so attractive.

‘I don’t want to objectify the man… but phwoar!’ she gushed.

‘It’s the jaw line, tan, the hair, the shirt unbuttoned just so. There’s a sense of arrogance about him that just seems so… sexy’.

Sarah said that seeing Hervé in action during the match was soothing when the scores weren’t going the Australian team’s way.

‘Every time they cut to him when France was doing really well, it was a bit of a salve,’ she said.

‘Would you like us to leave you alone with this vision?’ her co-star Hamish Macdonald asked with a laugh, referring to the footage of Hervé the show had just aired.

‘Yes I’d like to add it to my personal file,’ Sarah joked.

‘They’ve said that come the Paris Olympics, they’re going to get their revenge and they’re waiting for us. That sounds sexy to me,’ she quipped cheekily.

The Matildas will enter the Women’s World Cup semi-finals for the first time after beating France on Saturday.

Mackenzie Arnold made three saves before Cortnee, 25, converted the winning spot-kick to seal the quarter-final victory in the longest shootout ever in the tournament’s history in front of 49,461 screaming fans at Suncorp Stadium.

Matildas goalkeeper Mackenzie, 29, was named player of the match after her heroics in the penalty shootout to make three saves.

It was the third successive game the Matildas have held their opposition to nil and their 13th win in 15 games.