It’s not secret that Ozempic has become a blockbuster weight loss drug in Hollywood over the past year.

But not every celebrity has turned to drugs to transform their body, with many citing the simple technique of walking as the secret behind their recent slim-downs.

This week, Kelly Clarkson hit back at rumours her recent weight loss was due to Ozempic, telling People magazine that she’d shrunk her frame by walking more and tweaking her diet.

The Since U Been Gone singer, 41, revealed that she decided to walk everywhere in her new home of New York City which has helped her get the exercise she needed.

Before living in Manhattan, she resided in Los Angeles where she drove her car everywhere, limiting her daily steps.

The Voice star also revealed that she’d taken her doctor’s advice by cutting down on carbohydrates and adopting a protein heavy diet.

Walking is also popular weight loss method among Australian celebrities.

Radio personality Chrissie Swan previously lost a reported 90kg in three years, and has cited her daily 10km walks as one of the secrets to her success.

Speaking to The Imperfects podcast in March, the 50-year-old said walking had changed her life for the better.

‘I was 45 and I went, “I reckon I’m halfway to dying”,’ she said.

‘Am I happy with this going on? Am I happy with who I am with other people, am I happy with who I am for me? What do I want to change?’

‘And then I started to walk, and I get emotional thinking about it because walking has absolutely changed my life.’

The Masked Singer judge also briefly touched on her weight loss in an interview with The Australian Women’s Weekly in 2022, confirming that Melbourne’s lengthy Covid lockdowns were the catalyst for her health and fitness kick.

‘We couldn’t go out to dinner, we couldn’t go to a friend’s house, they couldn’t come to us, we couldn’t go outside five kilometres,’ she said.

‘All we could do was walk, and so that’s what I did.’

Fellow Aussie Rebel Wilson has also made headlines with her stunning weight loss in recent years, having shed 35kg since 2020.

The 43-year-old actress previously spoke to Shape about her ‘year of health’ and said it was regular walking, not gruelling workouts, that helped her shift the kilos.

She revealed that ‘moderate walking’ was actually a key component to her weight loss and helped her shed ‘unnecessary body fat’.

‘I never properly considered wellness from all angles,’ she said of her transformation.

‘But I was turning 40 and thinking about freezing my eggs, and the experts told me that the healthier I am, the better the process can go.’

Rebel admitted she sometimes became emotional when she thinks about why she didn’t place more importance on her health earlier.

‘It just wasn’t a priority, and I didn’t know how to do it right,’ she said.

Former WAG and Australian socialite Alex Pike has also credited walking as one of the secrets behind her svelte physique.

The cosmetic nurse, who previously dated ex-Collingwood coach Nathan Buckley, regularly documented her 10km daily walks during Melbourne’s Covid lockdowns and even encouraged her fans to do the same

The cosmetic nurse, 46, who previously dated ex-Collingwood coach Nathan Buckley, regularly documented her 10km daily walks during Melbourne’s Covid lockdowns and even encouraged her fans to do the same.

She maintained her walking routine after the lockdowns, and in June 2021 told her fans in an Instagram Q&A that she walked least 50km per week to slay slim.

‘I walk seven to 10km a day minimum and have for over two years,’ she explained.