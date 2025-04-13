Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you’ll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

The stock market just took a historic nosedive, with the Dow Jones plunging 1,500 points in a single day at the time of writing this. Panic? Sure, for those already invested. But for newbies, it’s a flashing neon sign that says “Buy low.” The only problem? Most people don’t know what to buy.

That’s where an OpenAI-powered stock picker is stepping in—not just to track the chaos but to help first-time investors find stocks worth paying attention to while they’re still down. Sterling Stock Picker is currently $68.99 for a lifetime subscription, down from $486.

Invest in the market with help from AI

Sterling Stock Picker was designed to help regular people make informed investment decisions without getting lost in confusing charts or financial jargon. The app starts by learning about your goals and risk tolerance through a quick five-minute questionnaire. Then, it shows you stock picks tailored to your personal investment profile.

What makes this tool different from browsing Reddit threads or Googling “best stocks to buy“? The recommendations are calculated based on your input, with guidance from a built-in AI financial assistant named Finley. Ask it anything, from what P/E ratio means to which stocks align with your goals, and you’ll get a straightforward answer powered by OpenAI.

Once you’re up and running, you can check in on your portfolio, explore detailed stock analyses, or let the AI walk you through the next steps. For those who want more than just hot tips, Sterling also offers educational insights and community features to help you level up over time.

Right now, a Sterling Stock Picker lifetime subscription is $68.99. That’s a fraction of what you’d pay for a single session with a human advisor.

Sterling Stock Picker: Lifetime Subscription – $68.99

