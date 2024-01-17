<!–

From cherry blossom in Japan to Alaskan glaciers and Norwegian fjords, a new 105-day ‘Ultimate Luxury Cruise’ seems to have it all – but start saving now because it will set you back a whopping £239,999 ($304,000) a person.

For that, you get to travel in top suites on some of the world’s best cruise lines – and be pampered on classic rail journeys Rocky Mountaineer and the Venice Simplon-Orient-Express.

The odyssey begins in style on April 12, 2025, with a first-class flight to Tokyo to board a 12-day voyage on Regent’s Seven Seas Explorer. As well as enjoying the sights of colourful trees in bloom, you’ll visit temples in Kyoto and take a sombre history lesson in Nagasaki.

Expect total comfort on board – the two-bedroom Regent Suite covers more than 4,000 square feet and features original Picassos, a Steinway piano and its own spa retreat including an outdoor hot tub.

Back in Tokyo, you board Seabourn Quest on April 27 to explore more of Japan’s treasures, including the snow monkeys in Hakodate’s hot springs, before voyaging on to Alaska to sail the spectacular Glacier Bay. Excursions offer the chance to spot bears, moose, eagles and whales. Accommodation is in the Grand Wintergarden Suite with spacious terraces and glass-enclosed solarium.

A new 105-day ‘Ultimate Luxury Cruise’ has been unveiled. One of the suites it includes is above – the two-bedroom Regent Suite on Regent’s Seven Seas Explorer

From Vancouver, it’s time to join the Rocky Mountaineer on May 16 with a couple of stays in Fairmont hotels in western Canada before flying to New York to join Silversea’s Silver Dawn.

Settling into the owner’s suite on May 28, you’ll sail the Atlantic via Boston to Southampton.

It’s back to Seabourn on June 14, occupying the owner’s suite on Seabourn Sojourn on a round trip from Dover to the Norwegian fjords, crossing the Arctic Circle to see the North Cape tip of mainland Europe.

After a flight to Paris, a grand suite on the Orient Express awaits to carry you to Venice to embark Silversea’s Silver Spirit on July 2 for a round trip to Croatia’s islands.

Ten days later, another ship – the new Explora I from Explora Journeys – welcomes you into the owner’s suite, which runs the full width of the vessel with an infinity pool on its private terrace. You cruise the Adriatic to the Peloponnese, ending in Athens.

The odyssey begins in style on April 12, 2025, with a first-class flight to Tokyo to board Seven Seas Explorer

Guests will see the Norwegian fjords while on board Seabourn Sojourn

Finally, the tiny 32-passenger Le Ponant sailing ship will take you island-hopping through Greece and Montenegro, disembarking in Dubrovnik for a flight back to London on July 26, 2025.

By then, you might consider that six-figure price tag quite a bargain as it includes not only all the cruises and trains but also business and first-class flights and five-star hotels.

Edwina Lonsdale, managing director of luxury travel agent Mundy Cruising, which put together the package, said: ‘We wanted to create a cruise that allows people to visit some of the best places on the planet on some of the very best ships and in the absolutely best suites available.

‘Judging by the enthusiastic response we’ve had from our customers to high-price bespoke packages in the past, we’re confident we’ll have some takers – even at nearly £240,000 per person – with the opportunity to further tailor the programme along the way.’