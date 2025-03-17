In 2025, the traditional “9 to 5” is looking a little more like an “8 to 4.”

ActivTrak’s newly released 2025 State of the Workplace report found that the average American workday is ending at around 4:39 p.m. and starting at around 8 a.m. Meanwhile, the report notes that two years ago, people weren’t leaving their desks (or home offices) until around 5:21 p.m.

“These are healthy numbers,” said Gabriela Mauch, the head of ActivTrak’s Productivity Lab, per Bloomberg. “We’ve adapted to a traditional workday on average while offering flexibility and fluidity in a way that meets employees where they are.”

ActivTrak looked at data on nearly 200,000 employees working at 777 companies, tracking workplace behaviors from productivity bursts to clock-out times. The data revealed that productivity has gone up by about 2%, and employees tend to work in productive 24-minute bursts.

The months with the most hours worked (around nine a day on average) were August and December. Mauch noted to Bloomberg that August was due to a post-vacation work rush and December because of the end-of-year push. February and October, meanwhile, had the shortest workday lengths (8 hours and 35 minutes), according to the report.

And despite the major return-to-office push, the report found a big win for fully remote employees: They are the most productive workers.

“Remote-only workers have the highest daily productivity (+29 mins) vs. other worker types,” the report notes.

