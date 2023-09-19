Passalacqua, a luxury boutique hotel on the shores of Lake Como in Italy has been named the best hotel in the world for 2023.

It tops the first-ever World’s 50 Best Hotels list, with the towering Rosewood Hong Kong, set in the city’s Victoria Dockside arts and design district with stunning views over the harbour, taking second place.

Twenty-one of the winning properties are in Europe, with London ‘solidifying its reputation as a global travel hub’, according to the awards, as it boasts four hotels on the list – Claridge’s (No.16), The Connaught (No.22), NoMad London (No.46) and The Savoy (No.47).

Two other UK properties are also winners: Gleneagles in Scotland (No.32) – recipient of the Art of Hospitality Award, announced in August – and The Newt in Bruton, Somerset (No.37), which has been awarded the Carlo Alberto Best Boutique Hotel Award.

The top-ranked U.S property is Aman New York, which MailOnline Travel reviewed in glowing terms last year. It ranks 25th on the list, way ahead of the next U.S entry – Equinox New York, which comes 48th.

Flying the flag for Australia is The Calile in Brisbane, which comes 12th.

The winner, Passalacqua, is located in an 18th-century villa, explains the awards, with ‘spectacular terraced gardens running down to the water’. There are 24 rooms at the ‘exquisite’ property, which the judges say ‘has the feel of a private home’.

Tim Brooke-Webb, Managing Director for The World’s 50 Best Hotels, comments: ‘Huge congratulations to Passalacqua for the achievement of making it to No.1, just two years after opening. It’s a true testament to the vision of the De Santis family, who has created this sublime sanctuary for guests with painstaking devotion to design detail, exquisite hospitality and distinctive magic, which has clearly made a lasting impression on our Academy of expert voters.’

THE WORLD’S 50 BEST HOTELS FOR 2023 NAMED 1 Passalacqua – Moltrasio 2 Rosewood Hong Kong 3 Four Seasons Bangkok at Chao Phraya River – Bangkok 4 The Upper House – Hong Kong 5 Aman Tokyo – Tokyo 6 La Mamounia – Marrakech 7 Soneva Fushi – Maldives 8 One&Only Mandarina – Puerto Vallarta 9 Four Seasons Firenze – Florence 10 Mandarin Oriental Bangkok – Bangkok 11 Capella Bangkok – Bangkok 12 The Calile – Brisbane 13 Chablé Yucatán – Chocholá 14 Aman Venice – Venice 15 Singita Lodges – Kruger National Park 16 Claridge’s – London 17 Raffles Singapore – Singapore 18 Nihi Sumba – Wanokaka 19 Hotel Esencia – Tulum 20 Le Sirenuse – Positano 21 Borgo Egnazia – Savelletri 22 The Connaught – London 23 Royal Mansour – Marrakech 24 Four Seasons Madrid 25 Aman New York 26 The Maybourne Riviera – Roquebrune-Cap-Martin 27 Rosewood São Paulo – São Paulo 28 Capella Singapore – Singapore 29 Le Bristol – Paris 30 Park Hyatt Kyoto – Kyoto 31 La Réserve – Paris 32 Gleneagles – Auchterarder 33 Hotel Du Cap-Eden-Roc – Antibes 34 Cheval Blanc Paris 35 Four Seasons Astir Palace – Athens 36 Soneva Jani – Maldives 37 The Newt – Bruton 38 Amangalla – Galle 39 Hoshinoya Tokyo 40 Desa Potato Head – Seminyak 41 Eden Rock – St. Barths 42 The Siam – Bangkok 43 Badrutt’s Palace – St. Moritz 44 Atlantis The Royal – Dubai 45 The Oberoi Amarvilas – Agra 46 NoMad London – London 47 The Savoy – London 48 Equinox New York – New York City 49 Six Senses Ibiza – Portinatx 50 Hotel de Crillon – Paris Advertisement

Meanwhile, Asia is home to 18 of The World’s 50 Best Hotels, including four properties at the top end of the list. After Rosewood Hong Kong in second place comes the Four Seasons Bangkok at Chao Phraya River (No.3), The Upper House in Hong Kong (No.4) and Aman Tokyo (No.5).

Placed highest on the list and within 20 metres of a beach, Soneva Fushi (No.7), in the Maldives, is also named the Lost Explorer Best Beach Hotel.

Singita Lodges in the Kruger National Park in South Africa, the smallest property on the list with just 18 rooms, takes the No.15 spot, as well as the Flor de Cana Eco Hotel Award.

The awards says: ‘Known for their environmentally conscious hospitality, the lodges are located within 33,000 acres of pristine wilderness where a unique wildlife population thrives across four distinct ecological zones, offering travellers an exciting and luxurious way of experiencing African wildlife, without disturbing the environment.’

The gongs were handed out tonight at an awards ceremony at the historic Guildhall in London.

The list is created from the votes of The World’s 50 Best Hotels Academy, which comprises 580 international ‘well-travelled experts’ within the hotel and travel industry, with a 50-50 gender balance.

