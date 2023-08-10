As of this writing, the invaluable movie social networking site Letterboxd lists 112,245 released from January 1, 2000 to December 31, 2009. Ten years, over 112,000 movies. That means if you dedicated your life to watching every single movie released in the decade over the course of the entire decade, you would have to watch 30 movies every single day to watch them all. I don’t think that is physically possible, although it might be fun to try it.

Regardless, the users of Letterboxd are free to rank any and all of these movies on a zero to five star scale. And it is possible for any user to arrange all 112,245 2000s titles in their database according to those rankings — either from highest to lowest or lowest to highest. Doing the latter gives you … well, frankly it gives you quite possibly the most cursed idea for a film festival ever.

READ MORE: The Best Movies of 2023 So Far, According to Letterboxd

So while I cannot in good conscience recommend you watch any of these movies, I am here to sate your curiosity about the titles Letterboxd users collectively consider the worst of the worst from this century’s first decade. If you are wondering how many films on the list you might have already seen, just scroll on down. (By the way, the correct answer to the question “How many of these movies have you seen?” is “None!” — although “Too many” is also an acceptable response.)

The Worst 2000s Movies, According to Letterboxd According to users of the movie social networking site Letterboxd, these are the 20 worst feature films made in the 2000s.